CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Podcasts

Source: 'Movement' With Dak Prescott as Cowboys Re-Engage In Contract Talks

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - This really could be as simple as the Dallas Cowboys making a new offer to Dak Prescott that pays him $35 million APY over the course of a four-year contract, and indeed a source on Wednesday tells CowboysSI.com that the Cowboy have re-engaged in negotiations with CAA agent Todd France in a way that figures to include a new exchange of proposals. ... headed in that direction.

Eventually, this deal will make the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history. But sources with intimate knowledge of the talks inform CowboysSI.com that money is now moving well above what we were told a week ago was in the $33.5 million APY range ... and at that time the guaranteed total exceeded the reported $105 mil as well.

Dallas' latest offer, we bet, will exceed that - and may give in on the four-year vs. five-year argument, too.

All of these numbers - the sensible prediction of $35 mil APY and, say, $107 mil guaranteed - would be more palatable to the Jones family if they get Prescott to agree to a five-year contract rather than the shorter-term deal that CAA agent France is asking for given the state of the league's TV contract and the likelihood of a gigantic increase in the salary cap in coming years.

The NFL's TV contract expires after the 2022 season. Being a free agent in a way that coincides with that window figures to be a boon to a player like Prescott, who the Cowboys view as a "face-of-the-franchise''-level talent. There is therefore every reason, as long as a player gets a handsome amount of guaranteed money, to desire no more than a three-year commitment.

Dak's side likely views moving from three to four years as "giving in.''

The Jones family certainly doesn't want Prescott to withhold his offseason services. Another benefit: Doing a deal with Dak now reduces his existing cap number, freeing up another large chunk to spend elsewhere in free agency.

The two sides have until July 15 to craft a new deal before the tag figure of nearly $33 million locks in. But the two sides also wish for a long-term deal ... thus the re-engagement. Thus the "movement.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

'Where's Waldo?' Inside The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

Richie Whitt

by

IndyCarTim

NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Agree To Deal With Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe

NFL Free Agency: Dallas Cowboys Agree To Deal With Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe to Pair With Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Cowboys 'Go Big’ in Free Agency; What if NFL Cancels Everything?’

Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys have been busier than ever - But What if Football Becomes 'Un-Busy'?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys NFL Draft: Who Does Sports Illustrated Mock as Dallas' Top 3 Picks?

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Draft: Who Does Sports Illustrated's MMQB Mock as Big D's Top 3 Picks?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Free Agency Tracker: Poe Joins McCoy For 650 Pounds of Prime Beef

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: It’s NFL ‘Stay At Home’ Time at The Star

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: As Frederick Leaves at DT’s Come Aboard, It’s NFL ‘Stay At Home’ Time at The Star

Mike Fisher

A Dak Prescott Prediction: How is 'America's Team' Faring in NFL Free Agency?

Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for success in 2020? A Dak Prescott Prediction: How is 'America's Team' Faring in NFL Free Agency?

BriAmaranthus

With Frederick Retiring, Who's Cowboys 'Next Man Up' at Center?

With Travis Frederick Retiring, Who is The Dallas Cowboys' 'Next Man Up' at Center? We Name Names - In Order

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Cowboys Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

An 'Exemplary' Cowboy: Jerry Jones Raves About Retiring Travis Frederick

An 'Exemplary' Cowboy: Jerry Jones Raves About The Retiring Pro Bowler Travis Frederick

Mike Fisher