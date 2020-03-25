Source: 'Movement' With Dak Prescott as Cowboys Re-Engage In Contract Talks

FRISCO - This really could be as simple as the Dallas Cowboys making a new offer to Dak Prescott that pays him $35 million APY over the course of a four-year contract, and indeed a source on Wednesday tells CowboysSI.com that the Cowboy have re-engaged in negotiations with CAA agent Todd France in a way that figures to include a new exchange of proposals. ... headed in that direction.

Eventually, this deal will make the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history. But sources with intimate knowledge of the talks inform CowboysSI.com that money is now moving well above what we were told a week ago was in the $33.5 million APY range ... and at that time the guaranteed total exceeded the reported $105 mil as well.

Dallas' latest offer, we bet, will exceed that - and may give in on the four-year vs. five-year argument, too.

All of these numbers - the sensible prediction of $35 mil APY and, say, $107 mil guaranteed - would be more palatable to the Jones family if they get Prescott to agree to a five-year contract rather than the shorter-term deal that CAA agent France is asking for given the state of the league's TV contract and the likelihood of a gigantic increase in the salary cap in coming years.

The NFL's TV contract expires after the 2022 season. Being a free agent in a way that coincides with that window figures to be a boon to a player like Prescott, who the Cowboys view as a "face-of-the-franchise''-level talent. There is therefore every reason, as long as a player gets a handsome amount of guaranteed money, to desire no more than a three-year commitment.

Dak's side likely views moving from three to four years as "giving in.''

The Jones family certainly doesn't want Prescott to withhold his offseason services. Another benefit: Doing a deal with Dak now reduces his existing cap number, freeing up another large chunk to spend elsewhere in free agency.

The two sides have until July 15 to craft a new deal before the tag figure of nearly $33 million locks in. But the two sides also wish for a long-term deal ... thus the re-engagement. Thus the "movement.''