Sources: Cowboys 'Desperately' Trying to Trade Up in NFL Draft - With 1 Target

FRISCO - Just 24 hours ago, we didn't know much of it is "chum'' and how much of it is sincere one the part of the Dallas Cowboys to explore a trade in this year's NFL Draft, owner Jerry Jones and company knowing that using the art of deception is part of the point.

But as of Wednesday, guided by two NFL teams front-office sources, now CowboysSI.com does know: Our sources tell us that Dallas has been making phone calls in attempts to trade up into the "top 14 or so,'' one of the sources adding that the Cowboys are "desperate'' to do and that they have a specific and singular player in mind.

The sources did not identify the player. We do know Dallas covets help along the offensive line and wide receiver.

Jones suggested that the Cowboys have been talking to teams.

“We always chum,” Jones said during Tuesday's pre-draft press conference here inside The Star when asked specifically about Dallas being on the phone with other teams. “You do that. ... You are always talking about possibilities or things.''

There is no reason for Dallas to be any more specific than this, but the short answer is "yes.'' The Cowboys are making trade calls. And in the case of a top-14 move, it's not, in the eyes of other teams, just "chum.''

That doesn't mean there is a commitment to moving up from No. 24 in the first round of the draft, although it is instructive to know that the Cowboys believe there are only 14 to 16 first-round-graded players in this class, meaning to truly acquire a blue-chip guy, a move up might be needed.

Said COO Stephen Jones: “(In the) first and second (rounds), it’s a little more thin than we’re used to. But I still think we’re going to have a great opportunity to really improve our football team, whether it’s at the 24th pick or if we decide to make a move to go up. There’s some players that would fit that category that you might be intrigued by.''

Early in the Jones regime, the Cowboys gained a reputation for trading wildly, boldly, and frequently. In total, the Cowboys have made 71 draft-time trades since Jerry bought the franchise in 1989.

They have made four first-round trades since 2010, with mixed results. They moved up three spots from 27 to get Dez Bryant in 2010, moved from 14 to 6 in 2012 to take Mo Claiborne, moved back from 18 to 31 to take Travis Frederick in 2013 and last year traded back two spots to select Micah Parsons 12th overall.

Those deals happened as a result of the Cowboys both "throwing chum'' (like the bloody fish parts in "Jaws'' designed to get the attention of the shark) and talking seriously with other teams about scenarios.

"There is nothing dangerous about thinking crazy things,'' Jerry said. "We should think out of the box. We should be contrarians. That doesn’t mean that has to be that on that particular decision. But it is a part of thinking unconventionally.”

And it is part of why some of these Cowboys phone calls are now taking on a serious tone.

