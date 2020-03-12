Sources: Due to Coronavirus, Cowboys Coach McCarthy Cancels Oxnard Visit

FRISCO - It was supposed to be a simple and likely enjoyable visit to Southern California for new Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: His first-ever visit to Oxnard, to occur this week, in order to "see the operation'' scheduled to be put in place on July 21 when we're told the team is to arrive there for its annual NFL training camp.

But sources today tell CowboysSI.com that the McCarthy travel plan has been dumped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The original plan, as McCarthy himself detailed at the recent NFL Scouting Combine?

“I’m actually going to Oxnard here in a couple weeks. I’ll spend a day there,” McCarthy said. "Just to walk the property. We’re going to meet out there just so I can see it, to see the operation and how it flows.”

What he will find - hopefully, eventually - is a sea-side town that the Cowboys have long found ideal for the purpose of everything from practice (in perfect weather) to marketing (as SoCal remains in many ways, as it has been for decades, "Cowboys Country.'') The hotel and adjoining campus is large enough but yet private enough. And while other cities have put in bids to the Jones family to steal away summer camp, the Cowboys have stayed committed to Oxnard since 2012.

Cowboys camp is so often a circus, in many of the best ways. Here's hoping when McCarthy (and the rest of Cowboys Nation) finally does travel to Oxnard, it'll be the same.