CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Sources: Due to Coronavirus, Cowboys Coach McCarthy Cancels Oxnard Visit

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It was supposed to be a simple and likely enjoyable visit to Southern California for new Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: His first-ever visit to Oxnard, to occur this week, in order to "see the operation'' scheduled to be put in place on July 21 when we're told the team is to arrive there for its annual NFL training camp.

But sources today tell CowboysSI.com that the McCarthy travel plan has been dumped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The original plan, as McCarthy himself detailed at the recent NFL Scouting Combine?

“I’m actually going to Oxnard here in a couple weeks. I’ll spend a day there,” McCarthy said. "Just to walk the property. We’re going to meet out there just so I can see it, to see the operation and how it flows.”

What he will find - hopefully, eventually - is a sea-side town that the Cowboys have long found ideal for the purpose of everything from practice (in perfect weather) to marketing (as SoCal remains in many ways, as it has been for decades, "Cowboys Country.'') The hotel and adjoining campus is large enough but yet private enough. And while other cities have put in bids to the Jones family to steal away summer camp, the Cowboys have stayed committed to Oxnard since 2012.

Cowboys camp is so often a circus, in many of the best ways. Here's hoping when McCarthy (and the rest of Cowboys Nation) finally does travel to Oxnard, it'll be the same.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Updates - Owners Meeting Cancelled

Our Dallas Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Up-to-the-Minute Updates From Frisco and Beyond - League Meetings Cancelled

Mike Fisher

Cowboys and All NFL Discussing Coronavirus 'Work-From-Home' Shutdown

Health-Related Attitudes Have Shifted Quickly as The NFL and Member Teams Like the Dallas Cowboys Are Discussing a Coronavirus 'Work-From-Home' Shutdown

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Mock Draft 6.0: 'My' Mock vs. the 'Machine'

In my latest Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft, I take on TheDraftNetwork.com's simulator to try and build a better 7-round NFL draft.

Matthew Postins

NBA Takes Coronavirus Action; What are the Cowboys and NFL Waiting For?

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Are Often Leaders In Decisive Action. As They Watch What the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks Just Did Regarding Coronavirus - What is Football Waiting For?

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus and the NBA: Owners Favor Fan Ban or Hiatus From Games

Coronavirus and the NBA: Owners Favor Fan Ban or Hiatus From Games; The Latest from Mavs owner Mark Cuban

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road as The NFL Draft Approaches

Mike Fisher

Cowboys BlitzCast: Dak, Amari and the Tricky NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

On the Dallas Cowboys BlitzCast We Walk you Through Jerry and Dak and Amari and the Delicate NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency Report: Will Cowboys Lose Amari Cooper to the Broncos?

The NFL Free Agency Report That Suggests The Dallas Cowboys Will Lose Amari Cooper to the Denver Broncos? Let's Consider The Hoops That Must Be Jumped Through

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Arrested for DUI

Dallas Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Has Been Arrested for a DUI In His Home Town of Tampa Florida

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Free Agency: What Does Personnel Dept. Think of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph?

The Dallas Cowboys in NFL Free Agency: A Look Inside The Star at What the Personnel Department Thinks of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph

Mike Fisher