SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Sources Re Air Quality: Cowboys Plan To 'Stay & Play' In LA vs. Rams

Mike Fisher

While health concerns have been raised as the NFL is monitoring the air quality in Southern California ahead of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams season-opener at the new SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys' early-morning information is that the league is determining that the hazard is presently not great enough to threaten a chance in plans for the 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on "Sunday Night Football.

As one NFL source put it to CowboysSI.com, the Cowboys plan is to "stay and play'' in L.A.

The NFL has considered a possibility of a change in the start time for the nationally-televised game due to California wildfires (largely in Northern California) that has put enough smoke into the atmosphere to render the air as dangerous to breathe.

Most of those fires are in Northern California, though there are also "Bobcat fires'' ranging in parts of Southern California - though not necessarily in the area where the new SoFi Stadium, ready for its debut as the site of the game, is located.

READ MORE: Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Prepared To Beat The Rams' - McCarthy

READ MORE: Cowboys' 'Real Leader' Dak Responds to Bayless About Depression

The NFL has already dealt with another major health concern, having taken steps to start its season - even without the normal offseason, normal training camps and normal preseason games - with safety measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those alterations: There will be no fans in the stands at SoFi on Sunday.

The Cowboys, who left on Saturday for their trip to the West Coast, have been aware of the situation, CowboysSI.com is told - a situation that NFL Network speculated in a worst-case scenario could cause the game to be delayed, maybe even beyond Sunday evening to later in the week, or possibly be moved to a different location. The Rams have acknowledging the possibility of a delay, but were obviously not in favor of changing the venue.

But as of early Sunday morning, and pending another disastrous turn, the Dallas Cowboys plan is to "stay and play'' in L.A.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys At Rams GAMEDAY: McCarthy's First Test

Dallas Cowboys At Los Angeles Rams GAMEDAY: NFL Opener Is McCarthy's First Test

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Move DB Brandon Carr Off Practice Squad To 55-Man Roster For Rams Game

Dallas Cowboys Move DB Brandon Carr Off Practice Squad To 55-Man Roster For Rams Game

Mike Fisher

Fire-Related Health Concerns: Could NFL Postpone Or Move Cowboys At Rams?

Health Concerns Are Being Raised As The NFL Is Monitoring Fire-Related Air Quality For The Dallas Cowboys At Los Angeles Rams Week 1 Sunday Night Game

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, 1 Thru 5: Staubach, Lilly and Emmitt

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 1-5

Matthew Postins

Cowboys 'Real Leader' Dak Responds to Bayless on Depression

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Responds to TV's Skip Bayless' Irresponsible Takes on Depression And Leadership

Mike Fisher

by

Dallasfan1973

Cowboys Re-Do Lawrence Contract; Now Have $20M+ In Room With Dak In Mind

The Dallas Cowboys Have Performed A Re-Do On DeMarcus Lawrence's Contract; Along With Similar Moves With Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, They Just Created $20M+ In Cap Room - With Dak Prescott's Future In Mind

Mike Fisher

by

Trigg1965

Teague's Take: Is It Chido or Diggs Leading Cowboys DBs at Rams?

Teague's Take: Is It Chido Awuzie or Trevon Diggs Topping The Dallas Cowboys DBs Vs. The Rams?

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Prepared To Beat The Rams' - McCarthy

Whitt's End: The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Prepared To Beat The Rams,' Says Coach McCarthy - And It's Not A Bold Prediction ... Just A Confident Aura

Richie Whitt

McCarthy's Cowboys Begin Their '20-Game Plan' For NFL Season

There Are Only 16 Games On A Football Schedule, So It's Notable To Talk To Coach Mike McCarthy About His Dallas Cowboys Beginning Their '20-Game NFL Plan'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part XI: Aikman, Irvin and Ware

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 6-10

Matthew Postins