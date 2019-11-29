State of the Cowboys: ‘Best Coast’ Podcast on Bills Game and Garrett’s Successor

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning welcome guest Marcus Mosher of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast to talk about the Bills loss (game story here) and the "What Is Jerry Smoking?'' state of the Cowboys.

After the pleasantries, the guys dive into the Cowboys’ loss to the Bills. Marcus begins by stating the issues with the execution at numerous levels while John specifically looks at the issues on defense while also giving praise to DeMarcus Lawrence, Kerry Hyder and Trysten Hill. Landon discusses the defense’s scheme and if it was too simplistic against Buffalo. John breaks down Dak Prescott’s play.

After that, the guys talk about the current state of the "stubborn or stuck'' Cowboys. Marcus reveals why he doesn’t believe the Cowboys will make the playoffs while John makes an argument for why the Cowboys could make the playoffs. All three agree that Dallas likely doesn’t win a game even if they make the playoffs.

To end the show, the guys discuss how they want Dallas to attack the coaching staff if they do, in fact, fire Jason Garrett once the season is over. (Which as we make note of here, is obviously the plan, once the Jerry-Tales end.) Marcus states why he thinks the Cowboys are going big-game hunting, John makes an argument for an offensive coordinator in the AFC while Landon thinks the Cowboys should dip into the college ranks to find their next head coach.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return next week to review the Cowboys’ performance against the Chicago Bears. Join us then, and above, join us now!