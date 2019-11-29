Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

State of the Cowboys: ‘Best Coast’ Podcast on Bills Game and Garrett’s Successor

Mike Fisher

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning welcome guest Marcus Mosher of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast to talk about the Bills loss (game story here) and the "What Is Jerry Smoking?'' state of the Cowboys.

best coast

The "Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys dive into the Cowboys’ loss to the Bills. Marcus begins by stating the issues with the execution at numerous levels while John specifically looks at the issues on defense while also giving praise to DeMarcus Lawrence, Kerry Hyder and Trysten Hill. Landon discusses the defense’s scheme and if it was too simplistic against Buffalo. John breaks down Dak Prescott’s play. 

After that, the guys talk about the current state of the "stubborn or stuck'' Cowboys. Marcus reveals why he doesn’t believe the Cowboys will make the playoffs while John makes an argument for why the Cowboys could make the playoffs. All three agree that Dallas likely doesn’t win a game even if they make the playoffs. 

To end the show, the guys discuss how they want Dallas to attack the coaching staff if they do, in fact, fire Jason Garrett once the season is over. (Which as we make note of here, is obviously the plan, once the Jerry-Tales end.) Marcus states why he thinks the Cowboys are going big-game hunting, John makes an argument for an offensive coordinator in the AFC while Landon thinks the Cowboys should dip into the college ranks to find their next head coach. 

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return next week to review the Cowboys’ performance against the Chicago Bears. Join us then, and above, join us now!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Buffalo Bills Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan
11 0

The Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track after their disappointing loss to the New England Patriots last week, when they take on their second AFC East opponent in a row, the Buffalo Bills.

Bills at Cowboys Inactives: No Heath, and Dallas Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Mike Fisher
0

The Official Bills at Cowboys Inactive List Shows Dallas To Be A Bit Short-Handed In Today's Thanksgiving Game When It Comes To Defense, So The Spotlight Shifts to Rookie Trysten Hill

Bills at Cowboys Prediction: Can Dallas Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Mike Fisher
0

Our Bills at Cowboys Prediction Analyzes the Offenses and the Defenses and (Ick) the Dallas Special Teams ... and Answers a Question: Can Dallas Today Leap Over a Magic Thanksgiving Number?

Bills at Cowboys and ... You Are Looking Live!' Pregame Inside AT&T Stadium

Mike Fisher
0

CowboysSI.com Sets Up Early For Today's Thanksgiving Feast as It's Bills at Cowboys and ... You Are Looking Live!' Pregame Inside AT&T Stadium

'Stuck' or 'Stubborn'? Cowboys Planning No Changes On Staff - Or Even With Kicker Maher

Mike Fisher
0

The Jones Family Announces Not Only Will There Be No Coaching Changes With The Cowboys - But Even The Struggling Kicker Is Safe

Garrett's 'Dallas in Wonderland' Cowboys Are Living in a 'Jerry Poppins' World

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys Are Existing In An Alternate Reality, Where Pep Talks Are 'Fixes' And Garrett is OK And It's 'Dallas in Wonderland' Led By 'Jerry Poppins'

Is Jerry Jones 'Smoking Something'? Cowboys Owner Backs Garrett Even After Thanksgiving Debacle

Mike Fisher
0

CowboysSI.com Asks Jerry Jones About His Continued Support of Coach Jason Garrett Even After This Embarrassing Thanksgiving Loss to the Bills. And the Phrase 'Smoking Something' is Jerry's, Not Ours

Bills Blow Out Cowboys 26-15 in Thanksgiving Day Embarrassment

Matt Galatzan
0

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their second-straight embarrassing loss on Thursday, when they dropped a 26-15 decision to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Bills at Cowboys Halftime Report: Dallas Down 13-7 as 'Nothing Comes Easy'

Mike Fisher
0

We're inside AT&T Stadium with a Bills at Cowboys halftime report that will show you Dallas' singular offensive highlight - and some Bills-created NFL zaniness

Thanksgiving Wish: Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry) Get Behind Jason Garrett?

Mike Fisher
2 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Thanksgiving Wish. It's About A Super Bowl. To Get There, Should Cowboys Nation (And Jerry Himself) Get Behind Jason Garrett?