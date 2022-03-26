Stefon Diggs Rumors? Brother Trevon Envisions 'Fire' of Bills WR Traded to Cowboys

Trevon Diggs is on Twitter saying that brother Stefon "to Dallas would be fire.''

FRISCO - Maybe like no NFL offseason before it, 2022 has been ripe with blockbuster player movement - much of it, of course, driven by finance.

The latest change is receiver Tyreek Hill being traded by Kansas City to the Dolphins, following receiver Davante Adams working his way out of Green Bay and into Las Vegas ...

And now Stefon Diggs’ cryptic tweets - and one clear tweet from his brother Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys - are raising eyebrows ... again.

Stefon Diggs, who has a history of cryptic tweets, posted this to Twitter:

Why is that (maybe) significant? Because that same general theme was voiced by Hill and Adams as they made their moves.

We know it is the Bills' intention to retain Diggs. And we can guess that Diggs is seeing big paydays that dwarf his present deal, as he is signed for two more years under his current contract and is set to earn $13.56 million in 2022 and $13.65 million in 2023.

For comparison: Hill's new extension with the Dolphins is announced in a way that makes it seem like he make $120 million over four years, which translates to an average of $30 million APY. And Adams' five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders will pay him an APY of $28.25 million.

So a guy makes noise on Twitter - just as Stefon once did as he made his 2020 escape from Minnesota with his infamous "new beginning'' tweet.

So what does that have to do with Diggs' younger brother Trevon, the breakout star cornerback of the Dallas Cowboys?

It has to do with Twitter, that's what.

First, Trevon noted on Saturday, "I've always wanted to play on the same team as my brother.''

OK. That's innocuous enough; what brother wouldn't want that?

But then Trevon came back with another, saying that Stefon "to Dallas would be fire.''

Still innocuous? Probably. Still nothing more than a rumor? Probably? The Diggs brothers sharing an understanding of the power of social media? Maybe.

