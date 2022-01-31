Super Bowl Betting Odds: By How Much Are Rams Favored Over Bengals?

Which team is favored to win the Super Bowl?

The results are in.

The Los Angeles Rams are set up as early 3.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, with an over/under of 50, according to SI Sportsbook's opening odds .

Cincinnati on Sunday advanced to the Super Bowl by shocking big favorite Kansas City in overtime, 27-24, in the AFC title game.

Meanwhile, In the NFC title game, the Rams overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter as quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Dallas product out of Highland Park High, threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns to register the largest fourth-quarter comeback in NFC title game history.

That’s not to be confused with what second-year pro Joe Burrow did for Cincy, as the Bengals overcame an 18-point hole to mount the biggest comeback win in conference gane history.

Both of Stafford’s touchdowns were grabbed by All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, who made 11 catches for 142 yards.

Los Angeles is now going to its second Super Bowl in the last four seasons. In 2018, the Rams faced off against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The Rams lost, 13-3, in what stands as the lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

Back in the AFC, Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive championship games. But Patrick Mahomes and company, a big seven-point favorite, couldn’t keep up its first-half pace (three TD passes) as the Chiefs managed just three second-half points. against the spread (ATS).

The Bengals are bound for SoFi Stadium to play in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989

All of this isn’t as predictable as some think. Sean Payton, for instance. made comments in his mid-week retirement announcement, talked up San Francisco. Few experts thought the Bengals would get this good this soon.

And now? We are two weeks from the Super Bowl - and all the numbers and storylines sure to come with it.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!