Terrell Owens to Cowboys? ‘I Will Not Consider It!’ - Jerry Jones

Terrell Owens? The Cowboys have, in either words or actions, said “no” - otherwise a tryout would’ve occurred, obviously. But Jerry Jones just shut it down with clarity.

FRISCO - Just Say T.O.?

Jerry Jones just said “no.”

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, 49, is eyeing a comeback and as first reported via NFL sources by CowboysSI.com, he’s been calling the Dallas Cowboys office of team owner Jerry Jones asking for a tryout.

The Cowboys have, in either words or actions, said “no” - otherwise a tryout would’ve occurred, obviously.

But just in case, the Cowboys have first whispered to NFL Network their position on the concept.

Writes Jane Slater: "Last game in 2010 and 49 years old ….''

That should be interpreted as another "no.''

And now comes a firm and final answer from Jones himself.

“I’ve never talked to him or his agent,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan on Friday. “And I will not seriously consider it.”

Owens' Houston-based agent, Gregory D.L Daniel, Esq., said to CowboysSI.com that he has been in contact with the Cowboys and other NFL teams. Contrary to some follow-up reports, Daniel - to be precise - never claimed to have spoken directly to the owner.

Also erroneous are reports that Owens “demanded too much money,” thus ended Dallas’ interest. The Cowboys never made a contract offer and as we initially reported, never demonstrated mutual interest in even offering a tryout.

Owens recently worked out with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson this year prior to the veteran Jackson signing with the AFC North playoff team. That session, it seems, fortified T.O.s confidence regarding his ability to become the oldest player in league history.

Daniel addressed with CowboysSI.com the prospect of T.O. possibly rejoining the Cowboys.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel said. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. … He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records.”

When asked about the prospects of playing for Cowboys owner Jones again, Owens' agent passed on his client's thoughts: "He wants to win, I want to win."

Our report has created a mini-cottage industry for cynics and jokesters and even for another Cowboys ex, Dez Bryant, who has added a “Why not me?”log onto the fire.

But in our initial report we made it clear that the playoff-bound Cowboys have Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb at the top of the depth chart, recently flirted with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., and then signed vet T.Y. Hilton. …

And are therefore not looking for wideout help.

Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 in his third year of eligibility, has caught 1,078 career passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns, during 15 seasons in the NFL. He ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns in NFL history behind Jerry Rice and Randy Moss.

His last full-time season in the NFL was in 2010 with the Bengals, with his controversial reputation always in tow.



Still, said agent Daniel: “We can all make a lot of skeptical comments about what he can do. The reason he's doing this is because he knows he can do this. He will never let anyone say what he has the ability to do. Leave it up to his ability and let his skills speak for themselves."

A provocative idea? Maybe. But Jerry Jones just said “no.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!