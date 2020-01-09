CowboyMaven
Terrell Owens Trash Fire: Cowboys 'Next Move' Is Tom Brady Replacing Dak

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Like a moth to a flame, Terrell Owens is thirsty for relevance. And like that same moth to that same flame, we are magnetized to the delusional rantings of the controversial former NFL diva receiver. Like, when he predicts/demands one of his old teams, the Dallas Cowboys, replace Dak Prescott with Tom Brady.

"They have a quarterback that's a free agent in Tom Brady," Owens told the Joe, Lo & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game. "That's the next move."

T.O., who experienced a fine career that included a stint with the Cowboys during the late 2000’s - but who was also derailed so often by foolishness or worse - seems to be basing his thinking in part on the fact that the Cowboys have yet to sign an extension with Dak. The hiring of head coach Mike McCarthy, Owens insisted is a sign of owner Jerry Jones' open-mindedness.

“He hasn’t extended Dak’s contract,” Owens said of Jerry. “So, that leads me to believe he truly doesn’t believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would have already got a contract extension.”

Brady, the New England legend, is on-record as saying that at even at age 42 and with his game in decline, he'd like to continue playing - with the Patriots or elsewhere. That fact makes the idea of associating Brady with any team a headline-grabber? But Brady and the Cowboys? That's click-bait gold ...

Even though the basis of Owens' argument is unfounded, as the Cowboys are completely committed to Dak as their present and future.

"We're betting on Dak,'' Jerry Jones recently told me, and that's about a coming financial agreement ... and about McCarthy building around Prescott, not tossing him into the trash fire that is T.O.''s level of "analysis'' here.

