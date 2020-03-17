Texans Sign McCarthy Fave WR Randall Cobb Away From Cowboys

FRISCO - It seemed like the most natural prediction: Randall Cobb has found a home in his one season with the Dallas Cowboys, serving as a weapon on the field and a leader in the receivers room. And on top of that, even as he was hitting free agency, the new coach of the Cowboys is his old mentor Mike McCarthy from Green Bay?

But alas, Cobb has found another home, agreeing to what NFL Network says is a three-year, $27 million deal with $18.75 million guaranteed with the Houston Texans.

In his first year with the Cowboys, the former second-round pick put up good numbers as a slot guy, getting paid $5 mil to replace Cole Beasley. He put up his best yardage total since 2015 and his 15.1 yards-per-game average in 2019 was the best of his NFL career, too. There were issues with some drops, and he's about to turn 30, so while he didn't experience some of the injury issues that slowed him down in Green Bay, that's certainly in play here ...

But now Randall Cobb is in play with the Texans, who just traded away DeAndre Hopkins and could use some help at the position.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' overall news at the wide receiver position is solid as along with the departure of Cobb comes the re-arrival of Amari Cooper, who has agreed to a five-year, $100-million deal to leave the NFL free agent pool and re-join a team led by QB Dak Prescott - who is presently franchise-tagged but maybe can soon be secured to a long-term deal.