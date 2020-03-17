CowboyMaven
Texans Sign McCarthy Fave WR Randall Cobb Away From Cowboys

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It seemed like the most natural prediction: Randall Cobb has found a home in his one season with the Dallas Cowboys, serving as a weapon on the field and a leader in the receivers room. And on top of that, even as he was hitting free agency, the new coach of the Cowboys is his old mentor Mike McCarthy from Green Bay?

But alas, Cobb has found another home, agreeing to what NFL Network says is a three-year, $27 million deal with $18.75 million guaranteed with the Houston Texans.

In his first year with the Cowboys, the former second-round pick put up good numbers as a slot guy, getting paid $5 mil to replace Cole Beasley. He put up his best yardage total since 2015 and his 15.1 yards-per-game average in 2019 was the best of his NFL career, too. There were issues with some drops, and he's about to turn 30, so while he didn't experience some of the injury issues that slowed him down in Green Bay, that's certainly in play here ...

But now Randall Cobb is in play with the Texans, who just traded away DeAndre Hopkins and could use some help at the position.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' overall news at the wide receiver position is solid as along with the departure of Cobb comes the re-arrival of Amari Cooper, who has agreed to a five-year, $100-million deal to leave the NFL free agent pool and re-join a team led by QB Dak Prescott - who is presently franchise-tagged but maybe can soon be secured to a long-term deal.

No Deal, So Cowboys Put $33M Tag on QB Prescott; What Comes Next?

Mike Fisher

DrWayneMelton

Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Tag for Dak and No Draft Party in Vegas

Mike Fisher

WareD94

Cowboys Can't Close: Amari Cooper Hits NFL Free Agency

Mike Fisher

DrWayneMelton

Source: Cowboys Win Free Agent Amari Cooper with 5-Year, $100M Deal

Mike Fisher

DrWayneMelton

Read the Classy Byron Jones ‘Goodbye Love Letter’ to his Cowboys ‘Maniacs’

Mike Fisher

daprofessa13

Cowboys TE Jarwin Donating Part of New Deal to Oklahoma State Workers

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Moves to Dolphins (as Highest-Paid CB in NFL History)

Mike Fisher

Source: Robert Quinn is a 'Hot Commodity' But FA Open to Cowboys Return

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Sign TE Blake Jarwin to a Multi-Year Extension

Matt Galatzan

Did Dak Prescott Turn Down a Cowboys Offer 'In Excess of Goff Deal'?

Mike Fisher