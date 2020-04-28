Cowboys Big 3: How Amari, Gallup & Lamb Compare to NFL Best

FRISCO - What’s the impact of CeeDee Lamb?

Thanks to the arrival of the dynamic receiver, the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 will almost assuredly flirt with a threshold the franchise has never crossed and a hallowed milestone achieved only three times in NFL history.

This is what happens when you amass one of the most productive wide receiver trios in the league, and arguably the all-time best on America’s Team. You start dreaming. Big. Even more grandiose than when your COVID-19 cobwebbed imagination considers going to safely get a beer and a haircut.

With Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, it’s realistic to project three Cowboys’ receivers producing 1,000-plus yards receiving in the same season.

Despite the likes of throwers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman and Tony Romo and catchers Bob Hayes and Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin, the Cowboys have never enjoyed a 1,000-yard threesome. The only times it’s happened in the NFL: 1989 Washington Redskins (Art Monk-Gary Clark-Ricky Sanders), 2004 Indianapolis Colts (Marvin Harrison-Reggie Wayne-Brandon Stokely) and 2008 Arizona Cardinals (Larry Fitzgerald-Anquan Boldin-Steve Breaston).

And you thought Jerry Jones’ yacht was big. Make some elbow room for his enthusiasm.

YEAR TEAM RECEIVERS REC YDS TDS 1989 REDSKINS Art Monk/Gary Clark/Ricky Sanders 245 3,553 21 2008 CARDINALS Larry Fitzgerald/Anquan Boldin/Steve Breaston 262 3,475 26 2004 COLTS Marvin Harrison/Reggie Wayne/Brandon Stokley 231 3,400 37 2019 COWBOYS Amari Cooper/Michael Gallup/Randall Cobb 200 3,124 17 2012 COWBOYS Dez Bryant/Miles Austin/Kevin Ogletree 190 2,761 22 1993 COWBOYS Michael Irvin/Alvin Harper/Kelvin Martin 145 2,317 14 1979 COWBOYS Drew Pearson/Tony Hill/Butch Johnson 121 2,193 19

“I’m not so sure we’ve had a draft with only one (first-rounder), one that I feel any better about,” the owner said after nabbing the sixth-rated player on the Cowboys’ board with the 17th pick. “It doesn’t take much to get me feeling good. But, seriously, this is really one of the best.”

For the Cowboys to make history – and, likely, the playoffs – Lamb simply has to be a smidge better than Randall Cobb.

That’s because in 2019, the Cowboys were already this close.

Cooper caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards. Gallup 66 for 1,107. And Cobb – who replaced Cole Beasley in the slot but has since signed as a free agent with the Houston Texans – 55 for 828. With quarterback Dak Prescott coming within one yard of Romo’s single-season yardage record, it was the most productive receivers’ season in franchise history.

The trio combined for 200 catches, 3,124 yards and 17 touchdowns. The best comparable year for Romo was 2012, when Dez Bryant-Miles Austin-Kevin Ogletree produced 190 catches, 2,761 yards and 22 touchdowns. Troy Aikman’s top season in 1992 featured Irvin-Alvin Harper-Kelvin Martin posting 145 catches for 2,317 yards and 14 scores. Staubach’s pinnacle came in 1979, when receivers Pearson-Tony Hill-Butch Johnson registered 121 catches for 2,193 yards and 19 touchdowns. And Danny White’s most productive season came four years later, with the same targets catching 137 for 1,907 yards and 15 scores.

Receiver-exclusive numbers, of course, can be wonky, skewed by the presence – for two decades – by a prolific tight end like Jason Witten, carry-worthy runner like Emmitt Smith or pass-catching backs such as Ron Springs and Preston Pearson. With Witten (replaced by a younger, more athletic Blake Jarwin) off to the Raiders, Ezekiel Elliott returning as an elite running threat, two Pro Bowl veterans (Tyron Smith and Zack Martin) on the offensive line and Prescott out to prove he deserves top quarterback money, the Cowboys’ 2020 receivers should be set up for success.

With his size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), speed (4.5) and aggressive yards-after-catch elusiveness, the Cowboys are counting on Lamb to further strengthen their strength.

“He’s natural fit for how we want to play offense,” new head coach Mike McCarthy said of Lamb. “Dynamic with the ball in his hands. Really enjoy the way he goes after the football.”

Because of Elliott, defenses will not be able to ignore the run. Because of Dallas’ versatile receiving trio, they will be forced to play single coverage on at least two high-output, high-draft picks. Cooper curiously disappeared against elite corners last season, but Lamb’s presence should allow him less double coverage and even the option of running routes from the slot.

The Cowboys will be epically, perhaps historically difficult to defend in the passing game. The Redskins’ “Fun Bunch” produced 245 catches for 3,553 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Colts’ group in ’04 – which also featured a 1,500-yard rusher in Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning’s 49 passing touchdowns – combined for 231 catches, 3,400 yards and a whopping 37 scores. With quarterback Kurt Warner leading them to the Super Bowl, the Cardinals’ receiving corps caught 262 passes for 3,475 yards and 26 touchdowns.

“I’m thrilled,” Lamb said last Thursday night. “I’m surprised at where I ended up, but I’m thankful. I just want to be a huge contributor to the Cowboys’ offense. I can’t wait to be there.”

While the receivers selected ahead of him – Henry Ruggs III to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jerry Jeudy to the Denver Broncos – are joining losing teams with glaring passing-game voids, Lamb’s addition makes the Cowboys’ aerial attack one of the NFL’s most potent. Cooper-Gallup-Lamb should rival the Los Angeles Rams (Robert Woods-Cooper Kupp), Los Angeles Chargers (Keenan Allen-Mike Williams), Cleveland Browns (Jarvis Landry-Odell Beckham) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Chris Godwin-Mike Evans), all which sported 1,000-yard receiving duos in 2019. While the Cardinals will be sexy with Fitzgerald-DeAndre Hopkins-Christian Kirk and the Bucs will be riveting thanks to the additions of Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, Lamb’s arrival should further distance the Cowboys’ offense from its pedestrian divisional foes.

While McCarthy designs ploys to produce three 1,000-yard weapons, the Redskins are coming off a season in which they had only one receiver with more than 400 yards, the New York Giants didn’t have anyone with 800 yards and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t must even a 500-yard target.

With the trade for Cooper and the selection of Gallup and Lamb, in the last three drafts the Cowboys have spent two first-round picks and a third on receiver. It’s a bold strategy, one that better pay off in one of the best passing offenses – not only in the 2020 NFL – but in league and franchise history.