The Problem With 'Cowboys Perfect Pair' At Receiver

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys selected University of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 18th overall of the NFL Draft in April, a steal in the sense that Dallas believes he was the top receiver in the Draft and one of the top six prospects regardless of position.

The rave reviews are therefore understandable. But some of the rave reviews leave a gaping hole.

“They are perfect for each other,” said an anonymous NFL offensive coordinator, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “Amari is a great route runner with speed. Lamb is physical and really good after the catch — a baller.”

All of these things can be true. Cooper is a perennial Pro Bowler and Lamb, similarly, seems to be able to do it all. His track record, in terms of numbers, is impressive; as an OU freshman, he totaled 46 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. In his sophomore season he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 scores. And then in his junior (and final college) year, he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,327 yards while scoring 14 times.

So, yes. Amari and CeeDee.

But what about the incumbent starter, Michael Gallup?

The disrespect is accidental, we suppose. Cooper's NFL credentials are top-notch and Lamb's college credentials are top-notch and Gallup, now entering his third season as an NFL player - and his third season as a full-time starter, is caught sort of in between there. But Gallup is just 24. He'll continue as a first-teamer, as Dallas will surely use three-receiver sets as a base offense. And inside The Star, he'll continue to draw private raves as a player who, before Lamb and his "Hall-of-Fame potential'' came along, was considered by coaches to be a "future No. 1 receiver.''

Weirdest thing right now about Michael Gallup is that his name is mostly (wrongly) associated with a possible Dallas trade for disgruntled Jets star Jamal Adams. Best thing right now about Michael Gallup? He is quietly-but-confidently aware that the Cowboys do not employ two receivers who "are perfect for each other.''

The Cowboys employ three of those.