CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

The Problem With 'Cowboys Perfect Pair' At Receiver

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys selected University of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 18th overall of the NFL Draft in April, a steal in the sense that Dallas believes he was the top receiver in the Draft and one of the top six prospects regardless of position.

The rave reviews are therefore understandable. But some of the rave reviews leave a gaping hole.

“They are perfect for each other,” said an anonymous NFL offensive coordinator, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “Amari is a great route runner with speed. Lamb is physical and really good after the catch — a baller.”

All of these things can be true. Cooper is a perennial Pro Bowler and Lamb, similarly, seems to be able to do it all. His track record, in terms of numbers, is impressive; as an OU freshman, he totaled 46 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. In his sophomore season he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 scores. And then in his junior (and final college) year, he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,327 yards while scoring 14 times.

So, yes. Amari and CeeDee. 

But what about the incumbent starter, Michael Gallup?

The disrespect is accidental, we suppose. Cooper's NFL credentials are top-notch and Lamb's college credentials are top-notch and Gallup, now entering his third season as an NFL player - and his third season as a full-time starter, is caught sort of in between there. But Gallup is just 24. He'll continue as a first-teamer, as Dallas will surely use three-receiver sets as a base offense. And inside The Star, he'll continue to draw private raves as a player who, before Lamb and his "Hall-of-Fame potential'' came along, was considered by coaches to be a "future No. 1 receiver.''

Weirdest thing right now about Michael Gallup is that his name is mostly (wrongly) associated with a possible Dallas trade for disgruntled Jets star Jamal Adams. Best thing right now about Michael Gallup? He is quietly-but-confidently aware that the Cowboys do not employ two receivers who "are perfect for each other.''

The Cowboys employ three of those.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jamal Adams Trade Would be 'Tipping Point' For Cowboys, Niners & More

As San Francisco's Pursuit of Unhappy Jets Star Jamal Adams "Picks Up Steam,'' The Jets Star Is Positioned as a 'Tipping Point' For The Dallas Cowboys and other NFC Contenders

Mike Fisher

NFL Cancels Cowboys Vs. Steelers Hall of Fame Game in Canton

NFL Cancels Dallas Cowboys Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Voices COVID-19 Concerns In NFL

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Details COVID-19 Concerns - For Himself And For The Entire NFL

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Dak Prescott: Fantasy Football Dream Or Roll Of The Dice?

Should Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott be drafted before Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson? Is He 'Fantasy QB 3'?

BriAmaranthus

Chiefs Plan For Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton: 'Turn Him Into A Legend'

The Kansas City Chiefs Have A Plan For Dallas Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton: 'Turn Him Into A Legend'

Mike Fisher

Watch: Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Escapes Da Bears

Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had a close encounter with a mother bear and her cub, while he was riding a scooter.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Top Betting Favorite In Jamal Adams Trade

The Odds Against Blockbuster Deals in the NFL are Always High. But, Just In Case ... The Dallas Cowboys Are The Top Betting Favorite In A Jamal Adams Trade

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Where Does Dak Prescott's Supporting Cowboys Cast Rank In NFL?

How does Dak Prescott and his supporting cast fare against the rest of the league? Could the Dallas Cowboys really be top-five?

BriAmaranthus

by

WareD94

Sports In 2020: 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Sports In 2020: The NFL, NBA And the Rest Are Not In Charge. COVID-19 Is In Charge. So ... 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Richie Whitt

Dak Done: QB Signs $31.409M Tender, Becomes Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever

It's Official: Dak Prescott Signs His $31.409M Tender, Becomes Dallas Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever ... So Dak is Done - For Now

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94