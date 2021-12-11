Cowboys BREAKING: Pollard Injury Forces Dallas to Add RB

Will an improved running game help the Cowboys keep their lead in the East? - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

Weeks 1-8 were very different than Weeks 9-13 for the Dallas Cowboys offense. A 6-1 start for an offense that looked unstoppable. A passing game led by a quarterback putting up MVP numbers. And a run game that was reminiscent of the glory days of the '90s.

But then the Denver Broncos came to town and the Cowboys came crashing back down to Earth. A rushing attack that had been averaging 152 yards per game ran for just 78. Since the Week 9 loss to the Broncos, Dallas is averaging just 97 on the ground. But it's not just the run game. We have seen Dak Prescott become less accurate, missing open receivers and being out of sync with his receivers.

Several factors are contributing, such as COVID protocols, injuries, and dropped passes by otherwise sure-handed receivers.

Keep in mind the Cowboys are coming off a stretch of three games in 12 days. That will wear on any team, especially up and down the offensive line.

But the Cowboys are now presumably healthy, and COVID-free, and it couldn't be at a better time. Dallas is 8-4 and holds just a two-game lead over Washington in the East. A 3.5-game lead just a month ago has dwindled as Washington has won four games in a row.

But with a healthy offensive line and options at the guard and tackle positions, Dallas is poised to keep control of the East, if it can find that early offensive success.

Ah, but health can be fleeting. On Saturday, amid worries about Tony Pollard’s foot injury, Cowboys are preparing - he said he tore his plantar fascia last week at the Saints and says he’s a game-time decision - young running back JaQuan has been elevated from practice squad as a contingency plan. (keep in mind Ezekiel Elliott is also playing with a bum knee.)

How can the Cowboys find that early form in the running game and once again find success on offense? Let's discuss!

