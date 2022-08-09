Trevon Diggs has made his escape.

"It's toxic,'' the Dallas Cowboys star cornerback explained on Monday from training camp in Oxnard when asked why he deleted his popular Twitter account.

“I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I’m in camp,'' he said. I’m trying to focus. I’m trying to lock in and just be better every day.”

But there is something else.

The All-Pro cornerback, positioned at the podium alongside his little son Aaiden - who has become a celebrity, too, in large part due to media exposure - decided to log out not only in an effort to better lock in ahead of his third pro campaign. ... but also because of the negativity that came at him from Cowboys watchers following a couple of camp videos that showed him getting beat on a a play or two.

Here, the 2021 NFL interception leader gets burned by receiver Simi Fehoko during a one-on-one drill. There is nothing especially horrible about the play; somebody wins and somebody loses in every drill, and it's only practice. But the Twitter post magnifies the "importance'' of the play, and the "keyboard warriors'' and "Twitter GMs'' follow up by feeling empowered to either show off their fake expertise or their penchant for bullying.

We have suggested for years in this space that NFL players would be wise to use social media to promote their charitable events and to send photos of their kids to Grandma ... and that's it ... rather than allow themselves to get sucked into echo-chamber cesspools. You can fight it; Dallas personnel boss Will McClay says criticism of Diggs represents "clickbait,'' and Diggs himself has cited a certain "fake stat'' as evidence of unfair criticism.

Or ... you can ignore it. And that's the move here.

“I feel like that’s what comes with it. Hate comes with success,” Diggs said. “I don’t put it past somebody. Everyone is obligated to their own opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself. I can’t respond to everybody; I can’t reply to everybody. So I’d rather say nothing at all just perform on the field.”

