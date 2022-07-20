Cowboys Trade Rumor: 'Aggressive WR' for Backup QB?

FRISCO -- With the official start of training camp in Oxnard, California just days away, the Dallas Cowboys should still be looking for ways to improve the roster.

A specific position of interest for Dallas should be wide receiver, as last season's veteran presence, Amari Cooper, was traded to the Cleveland Browns for what equates to a bag of magic beans.

Dallas has already shored up the position group (sort of) by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington early in free agency, but might be inclined to make another move.

On July 11, as CowboysSI.com was first to report, Dallas worked out two USFL possibilities, Maurice Alexander and KeVontae Turpin.

Alexander is an unusual case study since he was originally a quarterback at Florida International before switching to wideout during his redshirt junior season.

Turpin is a former star at TCU who most recently won USFL MVP.

Neither player has been signed, so it would appear that the Cowboys are still looking.

One trade scenario that came from Heavy.com has Dallas taking wideout Quintez Cephus in exchange for Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Cephus might find himself the odd man out after Detroit drafted Jameson Williams and added former Jacksonville receiver DJ Chark. In addition to the competition from those newcomers, Cephus will also have to beat out two veterans in Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, who were already on the Lions' roster last season.

With Cephus potentially being expendable, it might not take much from the Cowboys to land him. The question remains, however, why would Dallas give up what the Cowboys think is a bonafide No. 2 quarterback for a position they could probably fill on the free agent market?

The Cowboys' front office has been very outspoken about their support of Rush, so we can't imagine them giving Rush up for a non-essential individual.

But this is the time of the offseason where speculation and ranking lists run rampant in the media, and we're here to support - or prove wrong - that wildly irresponsible speculation.

