Tyron Trouble? MRI on Neck Raises Cowboys’ ‘Level of Concern’

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday added All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith to the official NFL injury report, listing him as “limited.”

And while Smith participated in the workout here at The Star as the 4-1 Cowboys prepare for Sunday’s game at New England, Bryan Broaddus of the “GBag Nation” on 105.3 The Fan reports that the club has scheduled a Thursday MRI for Smith.

Broaddus reports that the issue is severe enough to require an MRI, which he's undergoing Thursday.

"I'm just reaching out to some folks and they don't know what the problem is, and so they're doing an MRI on it right now," Broaddus said on the air. “They have to see the doctor …”

Broaddus added that he asked his source about “the concern level.”

The response from the source: “It wouldn't be a concern if we didn't put him on the injury report.”

Smith has said that the 2020 neck surgery, which caused him to miss all but Dallas’ first two games, was freeing.

"It's been a while since I've felt this good," Smith said at the start of the season. "I don't know if you guys saw, but I usually have the huge Cowboy neck roll on. I finally took that off. The neck's feeling normal now."

It's unknown if Smith's this particular neck issue is related to the 2020 procedure, which Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had described the a "correctable surgery that Tyron needs to have done."

The Cowboys’ other top injury concern for Sunday is cornerback Trevon Diggs, who did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle issue but is expected to be fine.