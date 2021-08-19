Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron Smith, La'el Collins to Practice

It's good news on Tyron and Collins, and good progress for quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins has his body in better shape that it has been in his adult life, all a positive response to the hip injury that cost him the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. And Dallas is coming off a year during which he and fellow O-line stars Tyron Smith and Zack Martin also missed substantial time.

So when Collins exits practice, as we saw him do from inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco during Wednesday's practice? Yes, that's a cause for concern.

"Everything is OK,'' a source told CowboysSI.com a few hours after the session, which saw Collins go to the training staff to have them check on soreness in his neck and shoulder.

Collins, working alongside alongside the aforementioned tandem of future Hall-of-Famers Martin and Smith, make this an imposing offensive line ...

Unless three of them are absent, as was the case for too much of 2020.

Like any team, the Cowboys want to be cautious, especially with stars. That's how the situation with quarterback Dak Prescott has worked out; he experienced shoulder soreness a couple of weeks ago and now will not play in either of the final two NFL preseason games. There has also been caution with other standouts, like receiver Amari Cooper, who worked out fully on Wednesday and was outstanding.

When Collins left the field - while staying on the sidelines, which was a positive sign - new swing tackle Ty Nsekhe took over. Dallas could use a reliable guy there. But most of all, Dallas needs Smith, Martin and Collins - and it's a good thing that things are "OK'' there.

