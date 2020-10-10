VIDEO: Cowboys Shake Up Roster - And Defensive Lineup?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are floundering on defense, causing outside observers - and even themselves - to wonder about their talent, their scheme, their effort and their "manhood.''

So how about a change to the starting lineup on defense, beginning right now, in NFL Week 5 as the New York Giants come to town for a Sunday meeting at AT & T Stadium?

The first level of weekend changes are official as listed below:

*Center Joe Looney (knee) to IR

*Tackle Tyron Smith (neck) IR

*Corner Anthony Brown off IR to active roster

*Linebacker Francis Bernard, center Marcus Henry and defensive back Stephen Parker off the practice squad to active roster.

In our video above, we discuss not only the elevation of Tyler Biadasz to the starting lineup at center (giving Dallas a trio of rookie starters) but also the concept of elevating young safety Donovan Wilson of Texas A & M to the first team.

It's Biadasz' time due to O-line injuries. Is it Wilson's time because of Dallas' defensive ineptitude?

From Cowboys-lovin' legend Michael Irvin, analyzing a Dallas defense that is in many ways the NFL's poorest: “Those Cowboys that are out there playing that Oprah Winfrey defense: ‘You get 40 points! You get 40 points! You get 40 points!’ It is absolutely sickening,” Irvin said on NFL Network. “I can’t even speak to it. People are trying to say, ‘I don’t think it’s a manhood thing.’ Yes it is. It’s about your manhood.''

READ MORE: 'Soft Boys': Cowboys Defensive Is Predictable - Predictably Poor

READ MORE: Xavier Woods Explains - And Admits - Cowboys 'Lack Of Effort'

The Cowboys themselves concede to all sorts of issues on defense. Conceding to change, with Wilson replacing Darian Thompson, is a sensible first step in an effort to add to the field play-makers (Wilson recorded a sack and a team-high 10 tackles coming off the bench in last week's lost to the Browns) ... and maybe an effort on the part of the coaching staff to be less stubborn about all the things it thought it knew before it led Dallas to this 1-3 start.