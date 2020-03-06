DALLAS - When it comes to QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they dance around the negotiating table, is Michael Irvin "taking sides''?

Yes. Both sides.

"Absolutely!,'' the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and Cowboys lover Irvin tells CowboysSI.com when we ask if he's a "Pay Dak'' guy. "You gotta pay him. And I know Jerry wants to pay him. It'll work out.''

Of course, the devil is in the details. Even if the two sides can agree, before the coming NFL franchise tag deadline, on the APY that will surely make Dak the highest-paid player in franchise history ... what about the years? We hear Prescott's side might want something close to three years and the Cowboys something close to six years.

Thus, a stalemate that Irvin insists must be solved. And, while he seems to think the conflict will be solved, he fully understands the Prescott side.

"That (cap) number is going to move,'' said Irvin, who in addition to being unofficial president of the Cowboys Fan Club also stars on NFL Network. "And Dak's people, rightfully so, are doing their job and predicting that. They're saying, 'We don't want to do a deal that is basically dated the day we sign it.

"But ultimately, they both need each other, and hopefully a deal will get done.''