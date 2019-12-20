CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

VIDEO: NFL Network's Jane Slater & Fish on Cowboys vs. Eagles, Dak Health and Garrett Hot Seat

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Issues? With the NFC East on the line Sunday in Philly, both the Cowboys and Eagles have those. Answers? NFL Network's Jane Slater joins me to see if we have those, too.

It's fair to say that this is a matchup of underachieving 7-7 teams that can solve so much at The Linc in Week 16. Dallas, having ended a three-game skid in a 44-21 blowout of the Rams, can clinch the division and a home playoff opener. 

The Eagles’ season, though, can remain alive in with a win.

And beyond the playoff implications there is more on the line. ... and so much to influence it all.

*What is QB Dak Prescott's level of health here at The Star as we enter the weekend?

*How much does coach Jason Garrett's "job insecurity'' play into the psyche of his team - maybe for the better?

*What are the chances that Carson Wentz and the Eagles collapse under the weight of a home-field disadvantage?

Jane Slater and I will both be in Philly for this one ... as we're both here at The Star to bring you the latest. ... including our predictions for the game. Give us a look and listen!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FIRST LOOK: QB Dak Prescott - Soft-Tossing - But First Throws of Week for Injured Cowboys QB

Mike Fisher

Come Inside The Star For Your FIRST LOOK of QB Dak Prescott - Soft-Tossing - But Still Making the First Throws of Week for the Injured Cowboys QB As Dallas Preps for Week 16 at the Eagles

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) Will Practice Today - But Still Won't Throw Fully

Mike Fisher

Despite National Reports To The Contrary, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) Will Practice Today - But Still Won't Throw Fully Until Saturday At The Earliest, Before The Trip To Philly

'Brotherly Love': Cowboys at Eagles and the One Area In Which Jerry Jones and Troy Aikman Agree

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones and Troy Aikman Have Their Differences. But When It Comes To Their Thoughts On Week 16 and Cowboys at Eagles? It's All 'Brotherly Love'

Injured Dak Prescott's Cowboys at Eagles Vow: 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday'

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott Has A Shoulder Injury and Isn't Practicing Yet. But For Week 16's Cowboys at Eagles Showdown? 'I'll Be Good To Go Sunday,' the QB Vows

Cowboys Legends Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson Among NFL Hall of Fame 'Centennial Class' Finalists

Mike Fisher

The NFL's 100-Year Celebration Means A Special Chance To Recognize Greatness. And A Pair of Dallas Cowboys Legends - Jimmy Johnson and Drew Pearson - Are Among NFL Hall of Fame 'Centennial Class' Semi-Finalists

For Cowboys at Eagles, All Ezekiel Elliott Must Be Is 'Average'

Mike Fisher

It's Week 16 For The Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles, And A Centerpiece Of This Game Will Be An 'Average' Ezekiel Elliott

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) 'May Not Throw 'Til Saturday' Before Eagles Game

Mike Fisher

Cowboys players say QB Dak Prescott has an AC joint problem with his shoulder and may not throw until Saturday. He's still expected to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

Which Cowboys Got Unfairly Snubbed in NFL Pro Bowl Voting?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Nation Might Like to Argue That Dallas Got Unfairly Snubbed in the NFL Pro Bowl Voting. This Week, and in the Playoffs, Will Come Chances To Prove That Argument Right

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and 3 O-Linemen Earn Pro Bowl Nods

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Having An Up-and-Down Season But Ezekiel Elliott and Three Of His Offensive Linemen Get Thumbs-Up By Earning Pro Bowl Berths

Cowboys at Eagles Injury Update: What Did Tyron and Dak Do At Practice?

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Preparing To Visit The Eagles But First They Need To Deal With Injury Issues Involving Sean Lee, Tyron Smith and Dak Prescott