VIDEO: NFL Network's Jane Slater & Fish on Cowboys vs. Eagles, Dak Health and Garrett Hot Seat

FRISCO - Issues? With the NFC East on the line Sunday in Philly, both the Cowboys and Eagles have those. Answers? NFL Network's Jane Slater joins me to see if we have those, too.

It's fair to say that this is a matchup of underachieving 7-7 teams that can solve so much at The Linc in Week 16. Dallas, having ended a three-game skid in a 44-21 blowout of the Rams, can clinch the division and a home playoff opener.

The Eagles’ season, though, can remain alive in with a win.

And beyond the playoff implications there is more on the line. ... and so much to influence it all.

*What is QB Dak Prescott's level of health here at The Star as we enter the weekend?

*How much does coach Jason Garrett's "job insecurity'' play into the psyche of his team - maybe for the better?

*What are the chances that Carson Wentz and the Eagles collapse under the weight of a home-field disadvantage?

Jane Slater and I will both be in Philly for this one ... as we're both here at The Star to bring you the latest. ... including our predictions for the game. Give us a look and listen!