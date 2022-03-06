Von Miller Wants to Sign with Rams, But Cowboys Should Make a Call

The Rams and Von Miller have "mutual interest'' in staying together. But ...

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best linebackers in the league in last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons. But other than Parsons, there are questions surrounding that position group.

Leighton Vander Esch is entering free agency, and the Cowboys have already declined the team's fifth-year option on his rookie contract that would've paid him over $9 million in 2022. And with his injury history, it seemed like going into 2021 there would be little interest in him returning to Dallas in 2022.

But he stayed healthy last season and showed a little bit of the old wolfhunter persona that Cowboys fans saw earlier in his career. If the price is right, he's still a possibility.

The club released an under-performing Jaylon Smith early in the season possibly hoping to replace him with 2021 fourth-round pick Jabril Cox, who was lost for the season with a knee injury. But Cox's future still seems bright in Dallas.

Dallas has some holes here. How likely would it be for Jerry and Stephen Jones to seek linebacker help - or, more specifically, pass--rush help - from elsewhere in free agency?

Enter local Dallas product and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller.

The Super Bowl MVP returned to his old form after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and getting healthy. He played a crucial role in the title-game victory over Cincinnati.

And while he has recently stated he's not against returning to L.A. to once again play alongside Aaron Donald - who is still reportedly still contemplating retirement - and making a run for another championship, there might be some appeal to returning home and ending his career where it all started.

Jerry Jones is a salesman. And there are a lot of selling points to bring Miller to Dallas. Miller was born in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto and attended DeSoto High School before being recruited by and playing for Texas A&M. Miller was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2011 by the Denver Broncos where he began his legendary NFL career.

He still has roots here, and business interests here.

According to Spotrac.com, Miller's open market value is in the neighborhood of $21 million over two years. The Cowboys aren't in the best shape in terms of next year's salary cap but COO Stephen Jones and his department can be creative when need be.

If Dallas can find the money, and Jerry can make a pitch, we wonder how hard it might be for Miller to turn down an opportunity to play alongside Parsons on an improving defense?

Make the call, Jerry.