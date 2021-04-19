Wanna Bet? Cowboys Top NFL Draft Pick Will Be CB Or OT
We believe we can fairly easily pinpoint the most immediate needs for the Dallas Cowboys as we roll toward the 2021 NFL Draft. But do the oddsmakers agree? And is "need'' what pick No. 10 - or even a trade-around move - should be all about?
We say the most pressing needs - that is, where the right guy taken at No. 10 might plug right in as a starter - is at cornerback. Other spots? That remains a matter of debate, inside and outside team HQ.
And what does Vegas say? BetMGM offers its latest odds on the Cowboys' first-round plan, and those odds go something like this:
Cornerback: +105
Offensive line +300
Defensive lineman: +325
Linebacker: +800
Tight end: +2000
Wide Receiver: +3000
Safety: +5000
Quarterback: +10000
Running back: +10000
We think they've got this pretty much nailed down, except maybe at "defensive linemen,'' where our impressions of what Dallas thinks of this year's group is ... well, not very 10-worthy.
And of course, we even think we might be able to pinpoint more than just the "needs'' and the "positions'' ... but also the players.
Cornerback? We've got Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn as the top guys for Dallas. Offensive lineman? We've got Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater as the top guys for Dallas. D-line? Nope, not really. And of course, just in case, you better mention Pitts at tight end in there somewhere.
Linebacker? We've delved into a handful of candidates, including Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jamin Davis and Zaven Collins who might merit thought later in the first round, in the event of a trade-back, and we've got safety Trevon Moehrig and defensive tackle Christian Barmore in that group, too.
But cornerback and tackle. We bet that's where it's at at 10. The oddsmakers like those spots. And we like the aforementioned names.
