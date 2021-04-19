Wanna Bet? Cowboys Top NFL Draft Pick Will Be CB Or OT

Cornerback and tackle. We bet that's where it's at for the Cowboys at 10. The oddsmakers like those spots. And we like these aforementioned names.

We believe we can fairly easily pinpoint the most immediate needs for the Dallas Cowboys as we roll toward the 2021 NFL Draft. But do the oddsmakers agree? And is "need'' what pick No. 10 - or even a trade-around move - should be all about?

We say the most pressing needs - that is, where the right guy taken at No. 10 might plug right in as a starter - is at cornerback. Other spots? That remains a matter of debate, inside and outside team HQ.

And what does Vegas say? BetMGM offers its latest odds on the Cowboys' first-round plan, and those odds go something like this:

Cornerback: +105

Offensive line +300

Defensive lineman: +325

Linebacker: +800

Tight end: +2000

Wide Receiver: +3000

Safety: +5000

Quarterback: +10000

Running back: +10000

We think they've got this pretty much nailed down, except maybe at "defensive linemen,'' where our impressions of what Dallas thinks of this year's group is ... well, not very 10-worthy.

And of course, we even think we might be able to pinpoint more than just the "needs'' and the "positions'' ... but also the players.

Cornerback? We've got Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn as the top guys for Dallas. Offensive lineman? We've got Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater as the top guys for Dallas. D-line? Nope, not really. And of course, just in case, you better mention Pitts at tight end in there somewhere.

Linebacker? We've delved into a handful of candidates, including Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jamin Davis and Zaven Collins who might merit thought later in the first round, in the event of a trade-back, and we've got safety Trevon Moehrig and defensive tackle Christian Barmore in that group, too.

But cornerback and tackle. We bet that's where it's at at 10. The oddsmakers like those spots. And we like the aforementioned names.

