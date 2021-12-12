Skip to main content
    Cowboys at Washington: Injured Tony Pollard Joins Dallas Inactives

    There is one disappointment, and concern, on the injury list leading up to the noon CT kickoff.
    

    LANDOVER, Md. - The Dallas Cowboys have a "healthy feeling'' about themselves today against the Washington Football Team today here at FedEx Field because of the activation of defensive linemen Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore.

    But there is one disappointment, and concern, on the injury list leading up to the noon CT kickoff.

    Elusive running back Tony Pollard revealed this week that he has been dealing with a torn plantar fascia since last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

    Pollard said the injury occurred on his 58-yard touchdown run.

    Pollard is joined on today's inactive list by Will Grier, Azur Kamara, Israel Mukuamu, Matt Farniok, Simi Fehoko and Sean McKeon.

    “I picked my foot up a little higher,” Pollard said. “When I put it down and pushed off, I kind of felt a little tear.”

    Cowboys at Washington: Injured Tony Pollard Joins Dallas Inactives

    There is one disappointment, and concern, on the injury list leading up to the noon CT kickoff.

    Cowboys Bad News on RB

    Elusive running back Tony Pollard revealed this week that he has been dealing with a torn plantar fascia since last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

    Dak 2-Word Reaction to McCarthy's 'Guarantee'

    "We will win this football game,'' is what McCarthy actually said, and in context, it's not all that bold. But Dak is digging it.

    Pollard said that on Thursday that he will be a game-time decision for Week 14, and that time is come and gone.

    And so, without Pollard this Sunday, expect a greater reliance on Ezekiel Elliott (even though he has a bad knee), with Corey Clement and just-elevated rookie JaQuan Hardy (from the practice squad) playing reserve roles for the 8-4 Cowboys against 6-6 Washington in this NFC East showdown.

    Dallas officially activated defensive linemen Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory from IR for this game. Also activated are tight end Ian Bunting (as a standard elevation) and safety Darian Thompson (as a COVID-19 replacement) in addition to the move with JaQuan Hardy, a standard elevation from the practice squad for the undrafted rookie running back from Tiffin who made a positive impression on Dallas in preseason.

