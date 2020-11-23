MINNEAPOLIS - The Dallas Cowboys offense without Dak Prescott at QB has experienced a too-lengthy drought when it comes to touchdowns and highlights.

On one spectacular play in the first half of the Cowboys' Week 11 NFL visit on Sunday to Minnesota, rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb changed all of that.

Lamb, the first-round rookie from the University of Oklahoma, has demonstrated since the very day in a Dallas uniform that he has a penchant for the breath-taking catch. And he's been solid this year in many ways - just not as solid as he would surely be if not for the fact that Prescott is out for the season after ankle surgery. (In fact, this catch means Lamb has established a new franchise record for most catches by a rookie, 47, in a season, topping Bob Hayes' previous 1965 mark.)

But here at US Bank Stadium, he announced to the football world on national TV his presence as a unique talent.

With Dallas down 7-6 midway through the second quarter, QB Andy Dalton lobbed the ball up to the latest member of "The 88 Club.'' The ball sailed over Lamb's back shoulder - arguably the "wrong shoulder.''

But somehow, Lamb adjusted in mid-air and in mid-leap, twisting himself backward and ended up horizontal - and with a Vikings defender pretty much in his face - and was nevertheless able to make an acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone for the score.

Ezekiel Elliott had Dallas' other early TD, also coming on a short toss from Dalton, who is returning to the field after being absent for three weeks due first to a concussion and then due to COVID-19.

The Cowboys eventually forged a late comeback featuring Dalton's game-winning TD throw to Dalton Schultz, with along with a Dallas defensive series of stops allowed Dallas a 31-28 win. The team moves to 3-7 - which keeps the Cowboys in playoff contention in the NFC East with another game on the horizon, against Washington at home on Thanksgiving.