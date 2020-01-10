CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

WATCH: Come Inside the Jerry Helicopter That Cowboys Coach McCarthy Rode to The Star

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy was delivered to The Star in Frisco on Wednesday in a first-class manner, and once his very first press conference here was underway, he vowed to do his best to deliver a Super Bowl in the same manner.

"The commitment will be unwavering," said McCarthy, hired by the Jones family to replace Jason Garrett. "I won my first Super Bowl here at North Texas. I am anxious and excited to get to work winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys."

The Joneses will make the point that their commitment to winning and to doing things in a first-class and fancy manner (thus the use of Jerry's Airbus Helicopter, which we like to refer to as "Jer Force One,'' which as you can see above, yours truly once took a ride in) is also unwavering.

Trotter-and-Jerry-on-chopper
(Dominique Goodridge/ESPN)

McCarthy, the former Green Bay coach who won a Super Bowl for the Packers at AT&T Stadium, acknowledged that he is jumping from one iconic franchise to another (with a year break in between) as he takes over the Cowboys. over the team led for so long by Tom Landry after coaching for the club made famous by Vince Lombardi.

His resume says he's up for the job. Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy and he led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC Championship Game.

"I am honored to be the steward of this iconic franchise," McCarthy said. "I told Jerry this in the interview, that I will take care of that honor and privilege and that responsibility. Because I understand it. And I know what it takes."

And Jerry will take care of McCarthy, too - helicopter entrances and all.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UPDATED Cowboys Staff Tracker: Jerry Jokes Aside, It's Clear New Coach McCarthy Really Is Picking His Own Guys

Mike Fisher

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Coach McCarthy ‘Confesses He Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get Cowboys Job

Mike Fisher

True Confessions: Coach McCarthy Admits He 'Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get the Coveted Dallas Cowboys Job

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy: 'I Heard Bells!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy Reminds the Owner of Stories of Love and Marriage: 'I Heard Bells!'

Cowboys Pro Bowl Number Jumps to 6 As Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith Added To Roster

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Will Have Two Additional Players In This Year's Pro Bowl as Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith Are Added To Roster

Terrell Owens Trash Fire: Cowboys 'Next Move' Is Tom Brady Replacing Dak

Mike Fisher

In A Desperate Move To Remain Relevant, Terrell Owens Starts a Trash Fire by insisting the Cowboys 'Next Move' Is Tom Brady Replacing Dak

'He Made Me,' Says Ezekiel Elliott of the Texas RB Coach Sources Say Cowboys Are Pursuing

Mike Fisher

Sources: As McCarthy Continues To Assemble his Staff, Cowboys Pursing UT's Drayton, the RB Coach 'Who Made' Ezekiel Elliott

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Exclusive: Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Departure from ‘Iconic’ Cowboys

Mike Fisher

In An Exclusive Interview with CowboysSI.com, Assistant Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Cowboys Departure

How We Know New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Critics Are Painting a Picture That Causes Concern About How We Know New Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke.' History Eases Those Concerns

Kellen Moore Staying With Cowboys - But He Shouldn’t Be McCarthy’s Play-Caller

Mike Fisher

At 31, Kellen Moore Is The Dallas Offensive Coordinator Moving Forward under New Coach Mike McCarthy. So He's Staying With Cowboys - But Is He The Play-Caller?