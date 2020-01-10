WATCH: Come Inside the Jerry Helicopter That Cowboys Coach McCarthy Rode to The Star

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy was delivered to The Star in Frisco on Wednesday in a first-class manner, and once his very first press conference here was underway, he vowed to do his best to deliver a Super Bowl in the same manner.

"The commitment will be unwavering," said McCarthy, hired by the Jones family to replace Jason Garrett. "I won my first Super Bowl here at North Texas. I am anxious and excited to get to work winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys."

The Joneses will make the point that their commitment to winning and to doing things in a first-class and fancy manner (thus the use of Jerry's Airbus Helicopter, which we like to refer to as "Jer Force One,'' which as you can see above, yours truly once took a ride in) is also unwavering.

(Dominique Goodridge/ESPN)

McCarthy, the former Green Bay coach who won a Super Bowl for the Packers at AT & T Stadium, acknowledged that he is jumping from one iconic franchise to another (with a year break in between) as he takes over the Cowboys. over the team led for so long by Tom Landry after coaching for the club made famous by Vince Lombardi.

His resume says he's up for the job. Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy and he led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC Championship Game.

"I am honored to be the steward of this iconic franchise," McCarthy said. "I told Jerry this in the interview, that I will take care of that honor and privilege and that responsibility. Because I understand it. And I know what it takes."

And Jerry will take care of McCarthy, too - helicopter entrances and all.