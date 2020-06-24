DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had a close encounter with a mother bear and her cub, while he was riding a scooter.

Dix shared the video on his Instagram with this caption:

"I play D # gotta be ready to go. A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there," Clinton-Dix said. "I ain't know how many was over there. 🤣 #Haha #Jk #safetyfirst #Imgood #Bear #Dblock100 #God100"

Phew, no NFL players or wild animals were injured. The security camera footage shows Clinton-Dix's quick reaction when he scootered up on the bears, immediately ditching the scooter to sprint the other direction.

My only wish is this video had sound... I wonder if the bears screamed in fear of the six-year NFL star.

In March, Clinton-Dix joined the Cowboys via free agency for a one-year, $3.75 million contract. A first-round draft selection out of Alabama, he played for the Green Bay Packers for five seasons and in the 2019 season? Yes, that's when he spent a year with the Bears of Chicago.

Clinton-Dix is a play-making addition to new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's beefed-up Dallas defense, hopefully able to navigate around opponents the way he scoots around them here.