WATCH: Cowboys Go Viral as Randy Moss Taunts ‘Favorite’ Team

If anybody ever earned the right to troll the Dallas Cowboys, it’s Randy Moss.

FRISCO - It is the highlight reel that Dallas Cowboys fans cannot unsee.

A clip of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss' greatest NFL moments is gaining momentum on social media, much to the chagrin of Cowboys fans who, well, know how this movie ends up.

And once Moss himself noticed it and responded to it? It was destined, of course, to become a viral tweet.

The clip Moss shared was over three minutes of touchdown and deep-ball brilliance. And which highlights are his favorites?

“My favorite play from this clip is umm umm umm…… EVERY PLAY MADE ON DEM COWBOYS!! #skol #afros”

Why? Why pick on the Cowboys?

Long-time Cowboys fans know the story, but it bears repeating.

Moss became an instant star in his 1998 rookie season on Thanksgiving in Dallas. He was unstoppable in terms of splash plays, as he had three receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-36 win.

His greatness was not contained to games against Dallas, of course. But the memorable Thanksgiving moment was followed up, time and time again, by Moss taking a chunk out of "America’s Team's'' rep.

And why did Randy Moss have a personal passion for tearing up the Cowboys? Again, this generation of Cowboys fans may not know this ... and might not want to hear it ... but it all stems from the team passing on him in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Moss came out of college with legitimate character concerns. There were 17 teams that passed on him in the first round, despite his obviously unique talent. He went No. 18 overall to the Vikings ... but he had a desire to be a Cowboy, and was miffed that with the eighth pick of the draft, Dallas picked defensive end Greg Ellis.

Ellis - who at the time we talked about being a "boy scout'' in character comparison to Moss - had a fine career. And in fairness to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who years ago reached out to Moss to apologize for the errant pick, Dallas was at the time reeling from the behavioral issues of another famous receiver Michael Irvin, who right about this time was spending a lot of time in a courtroom.

It was foolish of Jones' Cowboys, though, to think that employing Irvin, who would play for two more years in Dallas, had anything to do with employing Moss. And Moss certainly did make the decision look foolish, as his teams went 7-0 against the Cowboys in the regular season.

His numbers in those games: 35 receptions for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns against them. Moss even topped the Cowboys in the playoffs, with five receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown against Dallas in the 2000 Wild Card Round.

So yes. "Umm umm umm …… EVERY PLAY MADE ON DEM COWBOYS!!'' adds up to a lot of 'em. And they add up to an ongoing sore spot for Cowboys Nation.