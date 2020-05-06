WATCH: The Blue Angels Fly Over DFW As Tribute To Front-Line Workers

FRISCO - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron - better known as "The Blue Angels'' - executed a fly over for the Dallas-Fort Worth public on Wednesday as a way to pay tribute to the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our friend photographer Leslie Harley Spurlock was live in Frisco and beautifully captured the event, which started at about 11 a.m. in McKinney, with the military jets will in the air over DFW for about 35 minutes. (Go to Leslie's Facebook page which is complete with her commentary to her family ... a lovely moment, really.)

The flyover is part of an effort called "America Strong,'' a collaborative military salute to honor all of the healthcare workers, first-responders and other essential workers across the country as America fights against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Blue Angels' plan was to fly south from McKinney, circle around the downtown area of Dallas and then west toward Fort Worth while also passing over other area cities along the way, including DeSoto, Arlington and Irving. Officials encouraged families across the Metroplex to gather outside to watch the event, and Frisco was indeed dotted with parking lots and neighborhoods full of parents and children looking skyward, together.

The Blue Angels are also visiting other states and have honored front-line workers across the country, as has the United State Air Force's Thunderbirds.

After this scheduled flyover across the Dallas and Fort Worth areas, The Blue Angels were scheduled to head to Houston, Texas and then to New Orleans, Louisiana.