CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

WATCH: The Blue Angels Fly Over DFW As Tribute To Front-Line Workers

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron - better known as "The Blue Angels'' - executed a fly over for the Dallas-Fort Worth public on Wednesday as a way to pay tribute to the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our friend photographer Leslie Harley Spurlock was live in Frisco and beautifully captured the event, which started at about 11 a.m. in McKinney, with the military jets will in the air over DFW for about 35 minutes. (Go to Leslie's Facebook page which is complete with her commentary to her family ... a lovely moment, really.)

The flyover is part of an effort called "America Strong,'' a collaborative military salute to honor all of the healthcare workers, first-responders and other essential workers across the country as America fights against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Blue Angels' plan was to fly south from McKinney, circle around the downtown area of Dallas and then west toward Fort Worth while also passing over other area cities along the way, including DeSoto, Arlington and Irving. Officials encouraged families across the Metroplex to gather outside to watch the event, and Frisco was indeed dotted with parking lots and neighborhoods full of parents and children looking skyward, together.

The Blue Angels are also visiting other states and have honored front-line workers across the country, as has the United State Air Force's Thunderbirds.

After this scheduled flyover across the Dallas and Fort Worth areas, The Blue Angels were scheduled to head to Houston, Texas and then to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Adding O-Line Backup In Former First-Rounder Cam Erving

The Dallas Cowboys Are Adding A Swing Tackle In Former First-Rounder Cam Erving, Formerly of The Chiefs

Mike Fisher

'The Last Dance' - Cowboys Style? Imagining 'America's Team' In A Docuseries

Which Dallas Cowboys era/players/teams would make for great stars of the next hit docuseries? Let's examine 'The Last Dance' - 'America's Team'-Style

BriAmaranthus

How Other NFL Execs Grade The Cowboys Draft

How Other NFL Execs Grade The Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft - And Our Responses

Mike Fisher

Garrett's Giants Claim Ex Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

Coordinator Jason Garrett's Giants Claim Ex Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Off NFL Waivers

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense

Our Dallas Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense

Mike Fisher

New Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: 'I'm Here To Help Dak Prescott'

New Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Makes His job Description Clear: 'I'm Here To Help Dak Prescott'

Mike Fisher

MMQB Post-NFL Draft Rankings: Does Cowboys Top Grade Mean Top 10?

MMQB Post-NFL Draft Rankings: Does The Dallas Cowboys Top Grade Mean They're In The Top 10?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cut Cooper Rush To Make Room for QB Andy Dalton

The Dallas Cowboys Make A Move As They Cut Cooper Rush To Make Room for New Dak Prescott Backup QB Andy Dalton

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys All-Time Top 10 No. 2 QBs: Where To Rank Dalton (And Staubach)?

We Go All-Timer On You For The Dallas Cowboys Top 10 No. 2 QBs: Where Do We Rank Andy Dalton? And Do We Get To Rank Roger Staubach?

Richie Whitt