Ranking NFL QB Situations: Are Cowboys & Dak Really Top 4?

FRISCO - The NFL Draft can change all of this. So, in theory, could the bottom shelf of shopping via NFL Free Agency, as Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are available to in theory alter the talent at the quarterback position for some lucky team

But as it stands right now? Connor Orr of SI goes deep - not just ranking the NFL's starting QBs, 1 through 32, but ranking the 32 teams according to their "quarterback situations.''

Orr writes:

"In consideration here? Everything. Your quarterback situation doesn’t just end with the player listed as QB1 on the depth chart. There are backups to take into account as well as cost (and future cost), coaching staff and surrounding talent. With that in mind, here is how we see the field lining up ...''

The "depth chart'' issue doesn't change who is No. 1. That's Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes. We think you'll find situations Nos. 2 and 3 to be quite reasonable as well.

But No. 4? Even Cowboys Nation might find this ... puzzling? Encouraging? You pick ...

No. 4: Dallas Cowboys

Depth chart: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson

Prescott led the league in defensive adjusted yards above replacement last year. He was incredibly efficient, led the league in passing yards and kept his mistake-prone moments to a minimum. The exciting part about Prescott is that we may just be scratching the surface of what the 26-year-old can accomplish.

Orr is a respected NFL writer and he's no Cowboys homer. But Dallas is better off than Lamar Jackson's Ravens and Matt Ryan's Falcons?

And if we're talking about the QB room as a whole ... What are the merits of Cooper Rush? And how many people know that Clayton Thorson even exists? (We've written in this space before that there are those inside The Star who think highly of Thorson, but if you're an SI reader who has never heard of him, don't feel bad.)

If Orr is right (see his entire project here), the Cowboys are about to hit the jackpot at the QB situation ... as soon as they clear up their franchise tag negotiations with Dak, at which time he'll be hitting the jackpot, too.