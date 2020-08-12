FRISCO - In regard to still-unsigned veteran free agents, the NFL - which due to COVID-19 has been operating under a "prohibition'' of tryouts - is now open for business.

And so, Dez Bryant tells me, is he.

"You know it,'' Bryant said shortly after the Tuesday decision by the league, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The prohibition had generally banned NFL teams from bringing players into their facilities for workouts. Tuesday's updated decision opens the doors to the workouts that would help establish the health and condition and overall viability of a signing. Notable free agents such as Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen and Logan Ryan might now see their chances of employment accelerate ... as might Bryant, the former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receiver who has been out of the NFL since being released by Dallas in the 2018 offseason and then, shortly after signing with New Orleans, sustained an injury.

Bryant, just 31, has kept his profile high via social media - and an assortment of videos demonstrating his abilities, sometimes with the likes of Dallas QB Dez Bryant and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes involved in drills.

Bryant continues to stress to me that he's interested in serving as a supplementary piece for the right team, that he doesn't need to be the focal point that he was with the Cowboys, when the former first-round draft pick

"I’m ready to be a hell of a security blanket,'' Bryant tweeted on Tuesday, as if to re-emphasize that point. "I just want a chance; the rest will take care of itself.''