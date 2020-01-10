CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

What Did Outgoing Cowboys Coach Garrett Know About the Jerry and McCarthy 'Process'? Everything

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We tried to make this point repeatedly in this space when the Dallas Cowboys' "Long Goodbye'' to Jason Garrett "suddenly'' resulted in a "quick hello'' to successor Mike McCarthy, and now the point is clear: When it comes to Garrett, it really wasn't "sudden'' - or even all that "secretive'' - at all.

Garrett lost his head-coaching job to McCarthy this week. But the outgoing coach was so plugged into the process that he offered some kind words to owner Jerry Jones about McCarthy, a Cowboys rival when McCarthy coached against Garrett - and winning seven of their 10 head-to-head matchups.

"You'r not going to meet anyone more special than Mike,” Garrett told the owner.

Garrett spent nine-and-a-half seasons as the head coach for the Cowboys, and there was a level of success in there, as he went 85-67 while delivering three NFC East division titles. But Dallas won just two playoff games under RedBall, with the Packers too often being among the teams blockading progress.

And so the Joneses decided progress might come with "change.'' Jerry in particular found the Garrett Goodbye to be difficult emotional. But both Joneses were truly giddy during the Wednesday introductory presser for McCarthy here at The Star, Stephen grinning ear to ear and Jerry tip-toeing to telling off-color jokes about how his weekend bromance with McCarthy made him "hear bells.''

And again, not of this was done without Garrett's understanding. We knew that all last week, because Garrett is represented by Athletes First, as are a bunch of the potential candidates to replace him, including McCarthy. And now we know it even more openly.

Stephen Jones told the media, when asked about "The Long Goodbye,'' that it was mostly Garrett who was creating the extended timeline. (And, we can surmise, it was the Joneses' affection for him that was amenable to it.)

“He knew,'' Stephen said of Garrett, "we were moving down the road with other coaches.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UPDATED Cowboys Staff Tracker: Jerry Jokes Aside, It's Clear New Coach McCarthy Really Is Picking His Own Guys

Mike Fisher

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Cowboys Coach McCarthy On Sports Analytics: 'I Used To Say 'Statistics Are For Losers'

Mike Fisher

A Change at The Star: Cowboys Coach McCarthy, Speaking on Sports Analytics, Admits, 'I Used To Say 'Statistics Are For Losers'

Coach McCarthy ‘Confesses He Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get Cowboys Job

Mike Fisher

True Confessions: Coach McCarthy Admits He 'Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get the Coveted Dallas Cowboys Job

WATCH: Come Inside the Jerry Helicopter That Cowboys Coach McCarthy Rode to The Star

Mike Fisher

WATCH: New Dallas Cowboys Coach McCarthy Starts His First Day at Work as he Rides Jerry's Helicopter Into The Star - Take a Look Inside!

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy: 'I Heard Bells!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy Reminds the Owner of Stories of Love and Marriage: 'I Heard Bells!'

Cowboys Pro Bowl Number Jumps to 6 As Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith Added To Roster

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Will Have Two Additional Players In This Year's Pro Bowl as Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith Are Added To Roster

Terrell Owens Trash Fire: Cowboys 'Next Move' Is Tom Brady Replacing Dak

Mike Fisher

In A Desperate Move To Remain Relevant, Terrell Owens Starts a Trash Fire by insisting the Cowboys 'Next Move' Is Tom Brady Replacing Dak

'He Made Me,' Says Ezekiel Elliott of the Texas RB Coach Sources Say Cowboys Are Pursuing

Mike Fisher

Sources: As McCarthy Continues To Assemble his Staff, Cowboys Pursing UT's Drayton, the RB Coach 'Who Made' Ezekiel Elliott

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Exclusive: Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Departure from ‘Iconic’ Cowboys

Mike Fisher

In An Exclusive Interview with CowboysSI.com, Assistant Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Cowboys Departure