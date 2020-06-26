CowboyMaven
FRISCO - Apparently, a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans also want entry into "The 88 Club.''

According to NFL Shop, as of jus a few weeks following the NFL Draft, CeeDee Lamb's No. 88 jersey was the 14th-best seller on the league’s official shop’s jersey sales.

What sort of class does that put the University of Oklahoma product in? Right up there with established stars like new Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady (with six versions of his new Bucs jersey) and his reunited tight-end teammate Rob Gronkowski (with two jersey versions).

Brady is arguably the biggest name in the NFL and his change from the New England Patriots makes his jersey a most natural hot item. Gronk, coming out of retirement? Same thing. In total, Tampa Bay was home to seven of top 10 NFL jersey sales.

It also makes sense that rookie quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (now of the Miami Dolphins) and Joe Burrow (now of the Cincinnati Bengals) would rank high.

But Lamb, as of late May, ranked ahead of fellow rookie receivers Jerry Jeudy (of the Denver Broncos) and Henry Ruggs III (of the Las Vegas Raiders).

If Lamb performs at a high level, he can likely expect to retain a lofty perch for quite some time. In 2019, the top five jersey sellers included a pair of Cowboys. Brady was No. 1. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was No. 2, with Ezekiel Elliott (3) and Dak Prescott (5) joining Chicago's Khalil Mack (4) among the most popular players.

