CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Podcasts

Why Cowboys Cap Number on Dak is $26.824M - And Why It's About To Change

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - As CowboysSI.com reported on Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys have returned to the negotiating table with Dak Prescott - a session featuring "movement'' and what we believe is a new exchange of offers from the involved parties.

Prescott, the Cowboys QB, is presently subject to the exclusive franchise tag, which was placed on him on March 18 - which is also the last time, sources tell us, the two sides engaged in serious communication.

Where are we heading? The Cowboys and agent Todd France of CAA are largely "debating years,'' we're told - Dallas preferring the longer-term five-year deal, Prescott preferring a four-year contract. The other numbers? As noted on Wednesday, we're likely approaching the $110 million mark in guarantees and the $35 million mark in APY.

So where does this number of "$26,824,000'' come from - and why do reports about it seem to shroud it in mystery?

No mystery here. The QB exclusive tag number is reached simply by adding up the top five QB salaries (2020 cap impact) and dividing that number by five. The last calculation performed by the NFL, obviously, caused it to settle in at "$26,824,000.'' (It's so "secret'' that there it is, right atop the page at OvertheCap.com.)

That number, however, will change when more quarterbacks' deals become official - and if Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City soon come to an agreement that some think might pay the young MVP upwards of $43 mil APY? Up, up, up that average goes.

But even at this moment, without Mahomes but pending new calculations that include new money shuffling for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh and for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, we bet the working tag number for Dak is around $31.5 million.

So "$26,824,000'' is a number that is, as owner Jerry Jones would put it, "fungible.'' It's simply a place-holder, and not indicative at all of what the tag will actually pay Prescott (which, if a new deal isn't reached by July 15 will lock in at what we bet is close to $30 mil) ... nor, of course indicative of what Dallas plans to pay him in a long-term deal.

But "$26,824,000'' comes with an additional value for calculations. Because while it's much lower than the salary Dallas plans on paying in a long-term deal, it's actually higher than what Prescott's 2020 cap impact will be. A new contract spanning four years totaling $140 million (averaging $35 mil APY) would allow the Cowboys to shrink Dak's Year 1 cap impact to maybe under $20 million ... thus allowing Dallas another $7 to $11 mil more in spending money than originally planned.

That's part of the motivation for the Cowboys re-igniting talks on Wednesday, and part of the optimism that goes with that re-ignition. And those are the numbers that make it all happen ... minus the mystery.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Where's Waldo?' The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

'Where's Waldo?' Inside The Life (And Near-Death) Of Former DFW Sports Media Star Wally Lynn

Richie Whitt

by

IndyCarTim

NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Agree To Deal With Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe

NFL Free Agency: Dallas Cowboys Agree To Deal With Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe to Pair With Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Source: 'Movement' With Dak Prescott as Cowboys Re-Engage In Contract Talks

Source: 'Movement' With Dak Prescott as Cowboys Re-Engage In Contract Talks That Could Mean $35 Million APY For Four Years

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys NFL Draft: Who Does Sports Illustrated Mock as Dallas' Top 3 Picks?

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Draft: Who Does Sports Illustrated's MMQB Mock as Big D's Top 3 Picks?

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Cowboys 'Go Big’ in Free Agency; What if NFL Cancels Everything?’

Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys have been busier than ever - But What if Football Becomes 'Un-Busy'?

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys NFL Free Agency Tracker: Poe Joins McCoy For 650 Pounds of Prime Beef

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: It’s NFL ‘Stay At Home’ Time at The Star

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: As Frederick Leaves at DT’s Come Aboard, It’s NFL ‘Stay At Home’ Time at The Star

Mike Fisher

A Dak Prescott Prediction: How is 'America's Team' Faring in NFL Free Agency?

Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for success in 2020? A Dak Prescott Prediction: How is 'America's Team' Faring in NFL Free Agency?

BriAmaranthus

With Frederick Retiring, Who's Cowboys 'Next Man Up' at Center?

With Travis Frederick Retiring, Who is The Dallas Cowboys' 'Next Man Up' at Center? We Name Names - In Order

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Cowboys Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever