CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Why McCarthy Over Garrett for Cowboys? 'Fear, Accountability and Discipline'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - If you are a Jason Garrett acolyte (assuming those still exist), you can make the case for the positives that RedBall brought to the Dallas Cowboys during his decade-long reign as the head coach. But if you are ready for the Mike McCarthy Era and you hear the words "Fear, Accountability and Discipline''?

You are probably ready to become a Mike McCarthy acolyte.

The Cowboys have selected McCarthy as their next head coach after a weekend interview session with the former Packers head coach that began on Saturday and continued on Sunday. ... and that now features the rapid building of a staff.

McCarthy, who will be replacing Garrett, spent 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach, where he won a Super Bowl and had a 125-77-2 record. In Dallas, the Jones family will have him team with QB Dak Prescott as he did with Aaron Rodgers. Indeed, being "Dak-friendly'' is among the "Top 4 Reasons The Jones Family is Hiring McCarthy,'' as you can read exclusively here at CowboysSI.com.

But there is something more.

Garrett was professorial in his style with most of his players, and friendly with a handful. A "player's coach,'' some would say. 

But in terms of "discipline''? The 2019 Cowboys were too sloppy to lay claim to being disciplined. 

"Accountability''? That's a tough one, but Garrett's critics can point to the late-season loss to the Eagles featuring Amari Cooper not being on the field to close, and the head coach coming up with an array of reasons, including pinning the decision on a pair of assistants.

And "fear''? That's not the way the Cowboys have operated since the departure of Bill Parcells, and before that, Jimmy Johnson.

'Fear, Accountability and Discipline'? For a roster populated by good players and good people who may be limited by a "53 Brands'' mindset that tricks them into thinking they've accomplished something when, as a franchise the Cowboys haven't accomplished greatness in 25 years, 'Fear, Accountability and Discipline' sound like inviting concepts to Cowboys Nation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Cowboys Plan to Upgrade Special Teams With Hiring of Rams Coach John Fassel

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Coaching Tracker keeps moving with Plan to Upgrade Special Teams With Hiring of Rams Coach John Fassel

The Top 4 Reasons the Jones Family Chose McCarthy to Coach the Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Dallas Hopes There Is Plenty of Justification for the Big Move. But Here, The Top 4 Reasons the Jones Family Chose McCarthy to Coach the Cowboys

How We Know New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Critics Are Painting a Picture That Causes Concern About How We Know New Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke.' History Eases Those Concerns

Cowboys Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Could Work For New Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Could Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Kellen Moore Staying With Cowboys - But He Shouldn’t Be McCarthy’s Play-Caller

Mike Fisher

At 31, Kellen Moore Is The Dallas Offensive Coordinator Moving Forward under New Coach Mike McCarthy. So He's Staying With Cowboys - But Is He The Play-Caller?

Source: Coach Joey McGuire Plans to Stay At Baylor to Pursue Job Left Open By Rhule's Move to NFL

Mike Fisher

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That Assistant Coach Joey McGuire Plans to Stay At Baylor to Pursue The Job Left Open By Matt Rhule's Move to the NFL's Carolina Panthers

While Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' to Garrett, Dez Bryant - With 'No Sympathy' - Says 'Good Riddance'

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant Puts Outgoing Coach Jason Garrett On Blast, Saying His Dismissal Means the While Cowboys Can Now 'Become Real Contenders'

Cowboys vs. Huskies: Kellen Moore Poised To Make a Career-Defining Choice

Mike Fisher

Mike McCarthy and The Jones Family Wants Kellen Moore To Stay In Dallas. But Cowboys vs. Huskies: The Young Assistant Is About To Make a Career-Defining Choice

Showtime! Cowboys Announce Mike McCarthy Press Conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Star

Mike Fisher

The Jones Family will Put on a Show When The Dallas Cowboys Introduce Mike McCarthy at his Press Conference on 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Star