Why McCarthy Over Garrett for Cowboys? 'Fear, Accountability and Discipline'

FRISCO - If you are a Jason Garrett acolyte (assuming those still exist), you can make the case for the positives that RedBall brought to the Dallas Cowboys during his decade-long reign as the head coach. But if you are ready for the Mike McCarthy Era and you hear the words "Fear, Accountability and Discipline''?

You are probably ready to become a Mike McCarthy acolyte.

The Cowboys have selected McCarthy as their next head coach after a weekend interview session with the former Packers head coach that began on Saturday and continued on Sunday. ... and that now features the rapid building of a staff.

McCarthy, who will be replacing Garrett, spent 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach, where he won a Super Bowl and had a 125-77-2 record. In Dallas, the Jones family will have him team with QB Dak Prescott as he did with Aaron Rodgers. Indeed, being "Dak-friendly'' is among the "Top 4 Reasons The Jones Family is Hiring McCarthy,'' as you can read exclusively here at CowboysSI.com.

But there is something more.

Garrett was professorial in his style with most of his players, and friendly with a handful. A "player's coach,'' some would say.

But in terms of "discipline''? The 2019 Cowboys were too sloppy to lay claim to being disciplined.

"Accountability''? That's a tough one, but Garrett's critics can point to the late-season loss to the Eagles featuring Amari Cooper not being on the field to close, and the head coach coming up with an array of reasons, including pinning the decision on a pair of assistants.

And "fear''? That's not the way the Cowboys have operated since the departure of Bill Parcells, and before that, Jimmy Johnson.

'Fear, Accountability and Discipline'? For a roster populated by good players and good people who may be limited by a "53 Brands'' mindset that tricks them into thinking they've accomplished something when, as a franchise the Cowboys haven't accomplished greatness in 25 years, 'Fear, Accountability and Discipline' sound like inviting concepts to Cowboys Nation.