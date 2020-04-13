Would Cowboys 'Love' A First-Round Trade For Center Ruiz In NFL Draft?

FRISCO - It would be a "Travis Frederick 2.0 Move,'' and in that sense, it sounds grand: What if the Dallas Cowboys trade down from spot No. 17 in this upcoming NFL Draft to select All-America center Cesar Ruiz?

That's the word from veteran NFL writer Peter King, who has an NFL source predicting that scenario for the Cowboys. Writes King:

“It’s too high for a center,” said one personnel wag, “but they love the Michigan center (Cesar Ruiz), and they could trade down a few spots and still be sure of getting him.

"Interesting: a plug-and-play heir to Travis Frederick.''

"Interesting,'' indeed. But we need to see more than "interesting.'' We need to see the wisdom of it. Mimicking the way Dallas acquired for the now-retired five-time Pro Bowler Frederick (the Cowboys slid down to draft him late in the first round) isn't enough. The fact that he plays center isn't enough. The fact that he's the best center in the draft isn't enough.

The Cowboys would need to face three realities for a trade-down and drafting of Ruiz to come true.

One, obviously, they would have to forge a draft-day trade. They'd need a dance partner who wants to give them something to come up to No. 17, and they'd need to slide down in a manner not too low as to miss out on the Michigan target.

Two, they'd have to judge Ruiz to truly be worthy of stepping in immediately and being better than two of the following three players: Connor Williams (the present starting left guard, who could also play center), Connor McGovern (last year's prized third-round pick with the high grade who could either beat out Williams at left guard or win the center job) and Joe Looney, the veteran who figures to get the first crack at replacing Frederick.

The jump-out question: Is Dallas so soured on Connor Williams that the new coaching staff is already looking to replace him?

Three, they'd need to see Ruiz as being so valuable that they continue to dump resources into the offensive line at the expense of areas like the secondary. Where is there a bigger talent gap for now and the future? Between Ruiz and Williams/McGovern/Looney? Or between a 17th-pick-worthy cornerback like Florida's CJ Henderson?

In short: Is Cesar Ruiz (plus the pick that would be acquired in a trade-down), who no doubt as a big upside as an interior lineman, more promising as a present and future answer to Dallas' needs than a Henderson or a K'Lavon Chaisson, the LSU pass-rusher?

The "gimme another Frederick'' is an alluring concept. But the "center is better and more important than the corner and the pass-rusher''? That's a hard sell.