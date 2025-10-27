Cowboy Roundup: Digesting the Denver dud, Fan reaction to Week 8 shellacking
The Dallas Cowboys' momentum came to a screeching halt in Week 8 after taking a 44-24 shellacking courtesy of the Denver Broncos, and now it's back to the drawing board.
The good news is Dallas has an extra day to prepare for their final game before the NFL trade deadline and their bye week, with a return home to host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Week 9.
Hopefully Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff can get the team prepared, because the team's Week 9 game will make or break the remainder of the season.
If Dallas can pull off a win, they are still in the mix and could be major players at the trade deadline. With a loss, the team will have to decide how aggressive it wants to be in adding to the roster in a season that could be all downhill from here, with a difficult stretch ahead on the schedule.
We'll have to see how everything plays out over the course of the next week, but for now, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
Digesting the Denver dud
Blogging the Boys took a look at how the Cowboys blew a golden opportunity to establish itself as a legitimate contender in Week 8, failing miserably at Mile High.
"An offsides penalty wiped out a third down stop for the Dallas defense, which was missing four different starters plus their top backup safety. A few plays later, RJ Harvey went 40 yards for a touchdown, taking the lead. The Cowboys offense promptly went three-and-out afterwards, and Denver scored another touchdown in just four plays. The Cowboys later scored a touchdown, with Javonte Williams getting a taste of revenge against his former team. That cut the Broncos lead to 14-10, but the defense couldn’t get a stop. A 32-yard pass interference penalty on Alijah Clark flipped the field for Denver, and they scored another touchdown soon after. Another three-and-out for Dallas led to another touchdown, putting the game virtually out of reach at 27-10 in the end of the second quarter."
Fan reaction to Week 8 shellacking
Cowboys fans were not happy with the team's effort and performance in Week 8 at Mile High, and they weren't afraid to let the team hear it on social media.
The Cowboys Wire compiled some of the best fan reactions on social media.
