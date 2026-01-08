Cowboys insider reveals favorite for defensive coordinator position

With Matt Eberflus out, the search is on for the next defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones assured fans they would be intense in their search for a new shot-caller on defense, but interviews have yet to begin. That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning, however, with multiple candidates being linked to Dallas.

One of the most often mentioned names is Jim Leonhard, who is the defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Leonhard was mentioned again on 105.3 The Fan, with John Owning joining the show and claiming Leonhard is his favorite for the job.

Defensive MVP Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner and former interim head coach Jim Leonhard hold the champions trophy | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I love the work he did at Wisconsin, I think, and if anybody wants to learn more about Jim Leonhard, just type in Jim Leonhard on YouTube and clinic. And he has a couple of clinic talks on there and you can kind of get a general understanding of who he is as a person, as a coach and what kind of like his defensive philosophy is,” Owning said.

“The things that I really like about him is not only does he adjust his scheme to fit his personnel, which I think is one thing that coaches that come from college don't get enough credit for is they have to adapt their scheme consistently to the personnel because it's so different from, you know, every couple of years or bringing in almost a whole new starting lineup, so you have to be able to adjust on the fly and make these adjustments.”

Owning added that Leonhard is able to communicate very complex topics in a simple way. Even Brian Schottenheimer praised the communication skills Leonhard possesses, which is enticing considering the issues Dallas had getting on the same page under Eberflus.

Does Jim Leonhard meet the requirements for Jerry Jones?

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against Purdue. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As exciting of a prospect as Leonhard is, there’s one concern. Jerry Jones has always favored defensive coordinators with plenty of experience, with the past five previously serving as a head coach for an NFL team.

Leonhard has limited head coaching experience, taking over for Paul Chryst as the interim head coach at Wisconsin in 2022. He led the Badgers to a record of 4-3 and while he was highly regarded, Leonhard wasn’t retained in 2023.

Whether that’s enough to satisfy Jones remains to be seen, but Leonhard is an intriguing name to watch.

