Jerry Jones hints Week 8 outcome could impact Cowboys' NFL trade deadline plans
The Dallas Cowboys are in the Mile High City in Week 8 to take on the Denver Broncos. It's going to be a difficult game for them as they're taking on a talented team led by a ferocious defense.
Dallas is currently 3-3-1 and coming off a win in Week 7 over the Washington Commanders. That was their best game of the year, but this weekend will provide a much better test considering the Commanders were thin due to injury.
If the Cowboys can pull it out, they're going to be in the middle of the NFC playoff picture. If not, they'll be in danger of heading in the wrong direction, especially given the difficult schedule they have down the stretch.
That's why it wouldn't be surprising to see their plans for the NFL trade deadline shift depending on this game. Jerry Jones hinted as much, saying Week 8 could impact their urgency, "in its own way."
That was typical Jerry-speak, where he didn't commit to anything, but by saying "it could" impact his thinking, you know it will.
Dallas Cowboys have a tough decision to make at NFL trade deadline
Fans are begging for a big move, but the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons for two first-round picks so they can replace him with talented players that didn't break the bank.
If they go for a defensive player, they're going to be hesitant to use a Round 1 selection on an impact player. Doing so could be counterproductive, especially if it's someone who doesn't have a long-term contract.
Other Week 8 outcomes could help Cowboys
In addition to their own game, the Cowboys might benefit from Week 8 outcomes. The Cincinnati Bengals were hesitant to trade Trey Hendrickson when the Cowboys asked, but that could change after they lost to the New York Jets this weekend.
Now at 3-5, the Bengals might decide to send Hendrickson elsewhere in exchange for a draft pick, especially since he's in the last year of his deal. If Dallas can land him without using a first round selection, they would surely pull the trigger.
