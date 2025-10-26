3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating Week 8 loss vs. Broncos
The Dallas Cowboys knew they had a mountain to climb when they took on the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
Unfortunately, it would be one that the team couldn't conquer, as the Broncos dominated this one from the jump.
MORE: Cowboys' UDFA training camp star DB gets first start of NFL career
The Broncos were the superior team, and there were many reasons as to why that was. Here are three takeaways from the deflating Cowboys' loss to the Broncos.
1. Couldn't Overcome Injuries
A laundry list of injuries was too much for the Cowboys to overcome on Sunday. The Cowboys' secondary was a shell of what it is supposed to be, and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made the unit pay, time and time again.
2. Couldn't Convert
In a game where the Cowboys needed their offense to do even more than they usually do, the unit could not find a way to keep themselves on the field on third down.
Before what I would describe as garbage time, the Cowboys were converting just 33% of their third attempts, which wasn't nearly enough against one of the best defenses in the league.
The Cowboys' offense has been asked to carry this team to this point of the season; they shouldn't have to deal with even more pressure to win.
3. That Run D
Jerry Jones harped on the run defense getting better after the team made the decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark.
So, how did the run defense look on Sunday? Well, the defense being so depleted by injuries made the run defense not look like anything Jones had envisioned when he made the massive trade.
The Broncos rushed for over 170 yards in the game, which meant this offense had its way with the Cowboys' defense in every facet of the game.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder recreates TD celebrations for National TE Day
What's Next?
This one was want to forget for the fanbase, while the Cowboys are limping to a much-needed bye week in a few weeks.
Next up, the Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9. It may sound premature to call it a must-win, but it feels like a loss to a struggling Cardinals team could be a nail in the coffin of the Cowboys' season.
MORE: Stephen Jones' latest comments show Cowboys are actively seeking trade
However, in order for the Cowboys to even a real chance, they have to find some luck when it comes to the injury situation.