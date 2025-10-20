Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer reveals how Dallas Cowboys offense can get better

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys scored 40 points for the third time in three home games this season as they knocked off the Washington Commanders 44-22 at AT&T Stadium. That offensive dominance is leading to calls for Dak Prescott to be on the short list of NFL MVP candidates.

Sunday was another outstanding performance from Prescott, who continues to give his team a chance despite their abysmal defense. Despite his numbers and the team’s offensive prowess, head coach Brian Schottenheimer believes they can get better and he knows where they need to improve.

Schottenheimer believes the Cowboys allowed Prescott to take too many hits on Sunday, and says he was getting too aggressive at one point.

“He got hit a lot today, and I didn’t like that and he didn’t like that. And I probably needed to get him a few more completions midway through the second quarter, because he was getting popped pretty good,” Schottenheimer said.

“I think I got a little bit aggressive. I was getting pissed with the penalties and calling too many shots and that’s on me. And I told him that and I said ‘hey I’ll be better’ and that’s what we did.”

Are the Dallas Cowboys too aggressive on offense?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles against under pressures from Washington Commanders DE Jacob Martin.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles against under pressures from Washington Commanders DE Jacob Martin. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s hard to say the Cowboys were too aggressive when Prescott threw three touchdowns passes and no interceptions. That said, he did take several hard hits, including one where his helmet was ripped off.

It’s also understandable why Schottenheimer would want to dial up the deep ball with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on offense.

Then again, allowing his emotions to change the way he calls plays is something Coach Schotty needs to avoid. It’s refreshing to hear him admit as much, and intriguing to think of this offense finding more of a rhythm.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

