Jerry Jones shares optimistic future for Dallas Cowboys

It was a frustrating season for the Dallas Cowboys, who finished 7-9-1 and missed out on the postseason. On Wednesday, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Brian Schottenheimer held a press conference to discuss this past season while looking toward the future.

Jones expressed his disappointment that his team failed to reach the postseason for the second year in a row. Despite this, he believes there are reasons to be optimistic about the future.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys named candidates for 3 star defensive coordinator options

While listing those off, he began with the obvious: their new head coach. During his first season in the role, Schottenheimer had to face plenty of adversity, but he always kept the team focused. He won over doubters and proved to be an excellent play-caller on offense. Jones specifically said the trials Schottenheimer went through in 2025 will help him be a better coach going forward.

"We'll start off by saying that Brian is one of the reasons for our fans to be excited about our future and his first year. And if there would be a definition of how you would like to come in and your first time is being a head coach in the National Football League, and have a nice learning experience. I think that you could say that he's experienced things that will, in my mind, make him better qualified to be the head coach in the coming years than he was when we hired him this time last year." - Jones on Schottenheimer

“Brian is one of the reasons for our fans to be excited about our future” 🎙️#DallasCowboys | @ntxford pic.twitter.com/dc0VfQWigL — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 7, 2026

Reasons beyond Brian Schottenheimer for excitement.

Dak Prescott on the field for the Dallas Cowboys. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Behind Coach Schotty, Jones mentioned Dak Prescott, who was one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Prescott played at an elite level throughout the year and might have been the MVP if his team had made it to the playoffs.

Jerry Jones: “I’m disappointed that we aren’t in the playoffs.”



Biggest reasons he’s optimistic about the future:



1. Brian Schottenheimer

2. Dak Prescott

3. Coaching staff

4. Intense focus on replacing Eberflus

5. The offense

6. What they got in return in Micah Parsons trade pic.twitter.com/YHKbU7wJ5Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 7, 2026

Jones also touched on the rest of the coaching staff, which includes promising offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. His work in the run game helped the offense reach new heights. He's also optimistic they can replace Matt Eberflus with a highly qualified defensive coordinator.

The last point for Jones was the results of their Micah Parsons trade. While they lost a premier pass-rusher, Dallas has two stud defensive tackles in Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, as well as an extra pick in Round 1 this year.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates