What’s it going to take to get Dallas Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus fired?
The Dallas Cowboys were coming into their Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos riding high after putting on their best performance of the season in Week 7.
However, the Cowboys were nothing like the team fans saw just one week ago against the Washington Commanders. Actually, they looked more like the team that was embarrassed by the Chicago Bears earlier this season.
Sure, the team had some excuses coming into the game against the Broncos. For one, the secondary had multiple issues, which caused a UDFA to make his first career start. But it wasn't just the secondary that failed the Cowboys on Sunday.
No, it was an all-systems failure for the Dallas defense. That statement has actually summed up this defense after nearly every performance this season, which is why defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is becoming the talk around the fanbase once again.
Dreadful Performance
The Cowboys gave up 426 total yards of offense in their Week 8 loss. Coming into the game, the unit was allowing just a little over 400 yards per game to their opponents.
It seemed like everything was starting to click last week, but now it is back to the drawing board. The Cowboys' defense was slashed in many ways, including giving up 179 yards on the ground. However, getting off the field on third down may have been the biggest key.
The Broncos converted 62% of their third-down attempts on Sunday. That's not ideal for a defense facing so many injuries.
Prior to Week 8, the Cowboys coaching staff had been supportive of Eberflus, with a lot of the pressure cooling off after last week. However, it isn't surprising to see fans pulling the pitchforks back out after today's performance.
Eberflus' days might be numbered on the sidelines with the Cowboys.
