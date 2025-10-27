Brian Schottenheimer frustrated with Cowboys coaches after Mile High Massacre
Sunday afternoon was a day that the Dallas Cowboys would like to forget. The team made the trip to Mile High with a lot of momentum after putting together its best all-around performance a week ago, but that team must have stayed in Texas.
Dallas looked overmatched from start to finish on Sunday afternoon, with the Denver Broncos delivering a 44-24 shellacking to the visiting 'Boys to close out the second month of the NFL season.
Now that Dallas' momentum has come to a screeching halt, head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows where to start to make sure that the team can bounce back and turn things around, and it all starts with himself and the coaching staff.
Schottenheimer did not shy away from the reality that the coaching staff underperformed during the Week 8 loss, and he's ready to hold everyone accountable.
Schottenheimer spoke to the media following the Mile High Massacre and openly voiced his frustration.
"When you look at it, I don't think any of us coached or played well enough," said head coach Brian Schottenheimer, via DallasCowboys.com. "We did not play well, we did not coach well. We didn't coach very well. I wasn't very good today. I don't think [Matt Eberflus] thinks he was very good today. Klayton [Adams] doesn't think he was very good today.
"We'll look at it. And we've got an extra day this week to get ready for Arizona, and that's what we're gonna do."
Schottenheimer also called out the team's lack of consistency, which is evident by its 3-4-1 record and inability to string together consecutive wins at any point this season.
"I see us every day, and I see what we're capable of. Here's the word that keeps coming back: consistency. We're not very consistent, and we have to be," he said. "Last week, we did a great job stopping the run, but tonight we didn't. Therein lies a problem. We've been doing well protecting the football, which has given us a chance. Tonight, we didn't."
It's going to be interesting to see what the Cowboys bring to the table in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, because a loss could spell doom for the remainder of the season.
A win, however, could swing momentum back in Dallas' favor and tempt Jerry Jones to make a splash move at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4.
