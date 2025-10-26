Dallas Cowboys’ embarrassing Week 8 effort vs. Broncos highlights biggest weakness
It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season.
That much was clear in Week 8's 44-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, but there was one area of Matt Eberflus' unit that put together a particularly embarrassing effort.
With Juanyeh Thomas and Donovan Wilson both inactive, the Cowboys only had two active safeties against Denver, and got burned as a result. Two undrafted safeties got the start, with Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell getting the nod. Let's just say it wasn't pretty.
MORE: Trevon Diggs' Cowboys career may not be over after all
The secondary got off to a solid start, as cornerback Trikweze Bridges picked off Bo Nix on the second play of the game, but it was all downhill from there. The Broncos had their way against the Dallas defense, finishing with four touchdowns through the air, and the poor play in the secondary was a major reason why.
Broncos Score Most Points at Home Since 2014 vs. Cowboys Defense
Despite the early interception, Nix finished 19 of 29 passing for 247 yards and four scores. He had little trouble finding wide receivers Troy Franklin and Courtland Sutton, with the former scoring two touchdowns.
Injuries already played a factor coming into the game, but things weren't made easier when Clark exited with a rib injury.
Undrafted cornerback Reddy Steward had to step in at safety, marking his first-career NFL snaps at the position. Not great.
MORE: Trevon Diggs offseason release would save Dallas Cowboys over $50M in cap space
Fortunately for the Cowboys, it can't get much worse on defense ... can it?
Look for Dallas to potentially make a trade to address the defense before Week 9's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating Week 8 loss vs. Broncos
2 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys’ disastrous loss to Broncos in Week 8
Trevon Diggs' Cowboys career may not be over after all
Jerry Jones hints Week 8 outcome could impact Cowboys' NFL trade deadline plans
Stephen Jones' latest comments show Cowboys are actively seeking trade
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie