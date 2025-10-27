Dak Prescott gives harsh truth on Cowboys 'unacceptable' identity after Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys were humbled in Week 8 on Sunday afternoon, walking into Mile High and leaving on the wrong end of a 44-24 shellacking courtesy of the Denver Broncos.
It was another dreadful defensive performance by the Cowboys, who were down several starters in the secondary, and the offense was also held in check compared to what it has been able to do in recent weeks.
Bo Nix lit up Dallas' wounded secondary to the tune of 247 yards and four passing touchdowns, while running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 111 yards on just 15 carries.
MORE: 2 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys’ disastrous loss to Broncos in Week 8
Dak Prescott, meanwhile, had his worst outing of the season, going 19-of-31 for 188 yards and two interceptions.
After the game, Dak was asked about the team's identity, and he was brutally honest about the "unacceptable" roller coaster ride the team has been on through the first two months of the season.
“Trying to find an identity, it’s tough to give you an identity until we win a couple of games in a row," Prescott said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Right now, our identity is up-and-down; it’s inconsistent. And that’s unacceptable.”
MORE: 3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating Week 8 loss vs. Broncos
It's been a brutal start to the year for Dallas, which now sits at 3-4-1 on the season and holds a dreadful 1-4 mark on the road. There is no denying the team will need to dig deep during the coming week to get back on the right track as they prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
It will be Dallas' final game before the NFL trade deadline, which is the following day on Tuesday, November 4, and the result could dictate whether the team decides to make a splash or stay put and turn their focus to next year. Only time will tell how it all plays out.
