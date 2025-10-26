2 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys’ disastrous loss to Broncos in Week 8
The euphoria from their win last weekend was over in a hurry for the Dallas Cowboys. They recorded an early interception and took a 3-0 lead, but then it was nothing but success for the Denver Broncos from that point on.
Denver took advantage of multiple injuries in the secondary, with Bo Nix throwing for three touchdowns. They also struggled with the run, giving up two touchdowns to rookie R.J. Harvey.
By the fourth quarter, this one was done, but the Cowboys added points in garbage time. The result was a 44-24 win for the Broncos, which drops Dallas to 3-4-1.
While the Cowboys try and pick up the pieces, we take some time to identify who stood out as winners and losers in Week 8.
Loser: Tyler Guyton, LT
Trikweze Bridges gave the Dallas offense the ball near midfield when he picked off Bo Nix on the opening drive. Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 29-yard gain, moving the ball to the three-yard line. Javonte Williams moved the ball to the one-yard line, but the offense then went in the wrong direction.
Dallas had to move back five yards after Tyler Guyton moved early and was flagged for a false start. They announced the penalty on Brock Hoffman, but on replay, it was clear that their left tackle moved first. That led to a field goal, rather than a touchdown.
Winner: George Pickens, WR
George Pickens is easily one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. He showed this during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it's been even more evident in Dallas.
He had a big play to help set up a third-quarter touchdown, delivering for his team on fourth down. Pickens was targeted by Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two, and made a toe-tapping catch on the sideline for a 17-yard gain.
Dallas scored on a one-yard run by Javonte Williams to cap off the drive, but that wouldn't have happened if not for the clutch reception from Pickens. He finished with 78 yards on seven receptions, giving a valiant effort in the loss.
Loser: James Houston, EDGE
The Cowboys recorded an interception on their first defensive drive, thanks to Trikweze Bridges, who recorded the first of his career. They then recorded a three-and-out on the following drive. Or at least they would have, if not for a pre-snap penalty.
After DaRon Bland broke up a pass for Courtland Sutton, a penalty was announced on James Houston for lining up offside. The following play was a 26-yard gain to Troy Franklin and two snaps later, R.J. Harvey broke free for a 40-yard touchdown.
Winner: CeeDee Lamb, WR
CeeDee Lamb made two impactful plays in the third quarter that won't even show up in the box score. On third-and-goal, right after making an unbelievable one-handed grab at the one-yard line, Lamb drew a pass interference on Riley Moss to set up a first-and-goal.
Two snaps later, Lamb was targeted again on second-and-goal, again drawing a penalty. That allowed the Cowboys to turn back to the run on the ensuing first-and-goal, setting up a second touchdown from Javonte Williams.
He also had seven catches, finishing with 74 yards. It wasn't enough for the offense, but Lamb gave it all he had.
Loser: Jake Ferguson, TE
Jake Ferguson entered this game with the most receptions and most touchdowns among tight ends. Being National Tight End Day, the Cowboys were hopeful he could add more to his totals.
That wasn't the case as Ferguson was bottled up all day. He finished with no catches for the first time all year, on a day when Dak Prescott could have really used his help.
Loser: Dak Prescott, QB
This was the roughest game of the season for Dak Prescott. He threw for just 188 yards and had no touchdowns. He also had two interceptions, while being unable to take advantage of Pat Surtain II being out in the second half.
By no means did they lose this game because of Prescott, and he did as well as he could against an elite defense. Still, it was a bad game for him and most of the offense.
