Insider drops update on Cowboys' contract plans for George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has proven himself deserving of a major payday.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
"Strong Likelihood" George Pickens Gets Franchise Tag

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I believe there's a strong likelihood that the Cowboys franchise Pickens, assuming they remain as happy with him by the end of the season as they've been so far," wrote ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.

This franchise tag would be worth around $29 million, though the Cowboys would eventually have to give Pickens a contract worth more than this or watch him walk in free agency

Pickens is seen as the No. 2 wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb but he would the top option in the passing game on many teams around the league.

This season, Pickens has tallied 49 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. All of his touchdowns so far this year came in a five-game span, which was highlighted by two 100-yard receiving games.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

