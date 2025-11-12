Insider drops update on Cowboys' contract plans for George Pickens
"Strong Likelihood" George Pickens Gets Franchise Tag
"I believe there's a strong likelihood that the Cowboys franchise Pickens, assuming they remain as happy with him by the end of the season as they've been so far," wrote ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.
This franchise tag would be worth around $29 million, though the Cowboys would eventually have to give Pickens a contract worth more than this or watch him walk in free agency
MORE: Cowboys 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft brings two studs on defense, bruising RB
Pickens is seen as the No. 2 wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb but he would the top option in the passing game on many teams around the league.
This season, Pickens has tallied 49 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. All of his touchdowns so far this year came in a five-game span, which was highlighted by two 100-yard receiving games.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys players with the most to prove after bye week reset
3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries