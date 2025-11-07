Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
We're at the midway point in the 2025 NFL season, and while the Dallas Cowboys haven't had the success they hoped for through nine games, they're not ready to pack it in.
Dallas is currently 3-5-1, but they believe their explosive offense gives them a chance in any game. Their defense, however, has been a problem.
That's why they traded for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline. Will that help them make a run, or is it too little too late? We don't know the answer for sure, but we can examine the current NFC playoff picture, which indicates that Dallas has a lot of ground to cover.
Division Leaders
NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
NFC West: Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
NFC North: Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
The four division winners will be the top four seeds in the NFC playoffs. There will be three wild-card entrants as well, which will be the Cowboys' best chance of making it this year.
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Rams (6-2)
6. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
7. Detroit Lions (5-3)
Teams still in the hunt
Chicago Bears (5-3)
Carolina Panthers (5-4)
Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)
Arizona Cardinals (3-5)
Atlanta Falcons (3-5)
Teams that need to start offseason planning
Washington Commanders (3-6)
New York Giants (2-7)
New Orleans Saints (1-8)
Dallas is the 11th seed right now, which is better than the Giants and Commanders, who have also both lost their top weapons on offense. Running back Cam Skattebo suffered a broken ankle, which is crushing for the Giants' offense.
For Washington, Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow, which is why they should be focused on next season, despite being just a half-game behind Dallas.
That said, the Cowboys need to go on a run and will require a lot of help to make it into the playoffs this year.
