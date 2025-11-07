3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
Week 10 proved to be a well-timed bye for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only are they at the halfway point before taking their break, but they were also able to make some moves at the NFL trade deadline and have a full week to get their new players up to speed.
With Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson joining the team, the Cowboys are going to see two new faces on defense. They should help them improve in the second half of the season, but there's more work that must be done as well.
That includes making some adjustments to playing time. That said, here are three players who need to see the field more in the second half of the season.
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE
Second-year player Brevyn Spann-Ford has developed into one of the best blocking tight ends in the game today. After nine games, Spann-Ford is second in the NFL in blocking, according to PFF, with an 83.4 grade.
Despite his performance, Spann-Ford has played in just 20.8 percent of the team's offensive snaps. While they might be limiting him due to a lack of production in the passing game, it's hard to justify playing Luke Schoonmaker ahead of him at this point since he's not exactly filling up the stat sheet.
Ryan Flournoy, WR
Another second-year player who has taken advantage of his limited opportunities is wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, who has appeared in just 35.9% of their offensive snaps.
Despite his limited time, Flournoy has 16 receptions for 198 yards and scored his first career touchdown in Week 9 against the Cardinals. The Cowboys wanted KaVontae Turpin to take over as WR3, but through nine games, Flournoy appears to be their best option behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE
Thankfully, the Cowboys are aleady aware of the ascension of Donovan Ezeiruaku. The rookie from Boston College made his first start in Week 9. He rewarded Dallas for their faith in him by recording the second sack of his career.
At the bye, Ezeiruaku is playing in 51.6 percent of the team's snaps on defense. That's more than any other defensive end, but he still needs to be on the field more. While rotating players makes sense, the Cowboys need to play Ezeiruaku as much as possible to speed up his development.
