Cowboys 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft brings two studs on defense, bruising RB
During their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys began rebuilding their defense.
They swung trades for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, giving them a stud on the defensive line and a quality starter in the middle. Most importantly, both players are under contract for two more years, meaning they’ll be part of the re-tooling.
MORE: Cowboys get defensive boost with two new additions to the roster
That continues in our latest four-round 2026 NFL mock draft, which begins with the Cowboys addressing two of their biggest remaining needs.
Round 1, Pick 12: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
It’s beginning to look like Jermod McCoy will miss the entire 2025 season as he rehabs from a torn ACL. He’s been practicing but Tennessee has been tight-lipped on his status.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys coach linked to Giants’ head coach vacancy
That makes this a risky pick for a Dallas squad that’s dealt with multiple injuries at the cornerback position. His talent, however, makes him worth the roll of the dice. Especially if he’s healthy for the NFL Scouting Combine.
Round 1, Pick 21 (via Green Bay Packers): David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Cowboys have seen Donovan Ezeiruaku begin to develop into a threat on the edge, and now they add another explosive pass rusher to play across from him. David Bailey began his career at Stanford, but has broken out with the Red Raiders.
Through 10 games, he has 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. With a suddenly stacked group of defensive tackles, Dallas could boast a dangerous front line with Bailey and Ezeiruaku playing on the edge.
Round 4, Pick No. 112: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Dallas doesn’t have a pick in Round 2 or Round 3, leaving them on the sideline until pick No. 112 in Round 4. That’s where they land Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton.
Listed at 6-foot-0 and 226 pounds, Singleton is a bruising back with the size Brian Schottenheimer desires in his backs. He’s also got impressive speed and has twice topped 1,000 yards rushing.
Singleton has had a down year in 2025, but that’s true across the board for Penn State. He’s still a superior RB2 over any option on the Dallas roster and can find success in this scheme, much in the way Javonte Williams has.
